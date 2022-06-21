7-story apartment project planned in Scott's Addition

Henrico County-based Thalhimer Realty Partners (TRP) are planning to develop a seven-story apartment building in Scott’s Addition, according to Jason Guillot, a principal with the company.

TRP is one of three development teams vying to be selected to replace The Diamond baseball stadium and establish a new part of Richmond known as the Diamond District.

Guillot said the apartment complex will be located on 1801 Ellen Road near the intersection of Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

The development calls for 148 residential units and 15,000 square feet of commercial space, with 12,000 set aside for medical offices.

Designers from Richmond-based 510 Architects are handling the floor plans, while Sekiv Solutions will serve as the engineer for the project.

What separates this development from TRP’s other properties is that this was designed with amenities for remote workers in mind, Gulliot said.

“What we’re trying to do is offer an alternative to the one- or two-bedroom for the person who works even just a couple of days at home,” said Guillot. “We’re adding another 80 to 100 square feet to our units that will have a dedicated workspace.”

Guillot said he hopes the design will attract hybrid workers looking to work comfortably from home instead of paying extra for a two-bedroom apartment.

TRP purchased the proposed site in January for $2 million and is adjacent to 2.65 acres of property the company bought in 2020, which will offer 20,000 square feet of retail space.

Guillot said they’ve already pre-leased some spaces to Starbucks, Chipotle and Raising Canes.

Although Richmond leaders are still undecided who should be awarded the 67-acre Diamond District bid, Guillot said his company is still committed to investing in the area as a whole.

“If you look at the broader vision for the Scott’s Addition area, it’s going to take many companies, many people, many years to build out this district,” Guillot said. “I think what the city has is a fantastic opportunity to design a new district, not burdened by the limitations of a town developed 100 years ago.”

As the city moves forward with its selection, Guillot said he hopes that Scott’s Addition and the Diamond District fulfils its potential as a defined center in Richmond.