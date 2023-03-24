Colliers reports the following transactions: FRD Inc leased 3,138 square feet at 1324 W. Cary St. in Richmond. Convergint Technologies LLC leased 31,744 square feet at 1460 E. Parham Road in Henrico. FedEx renewed 111,800 square feet at 8800 Studley Road in Mechanicscille. Green Clean Holdings LLC leased 1.5 acres at 151 James View Drive in Midlothian. Jubilant Draximage, Inc. renewed 3,582 square feet at 8751 Park Central Drive in Richmond.
Idiana, LLC purchased 4,305 square feet of restaurant space located at 7103 Brook Road in Henrico for $580,000.
Retail Data, LLC leased 23,217 square feet at 4461 Cox Road in Glen Allen. Morse Investigation Services, LLC leased 1,460 square feet at 4196-A Innslake Drive in Glen Allen. Commonwealth Commercial Partners, LLC reports the following transactions: Coharie Enterprises, LLC dba Stretch Zone leased 1,315 square feet at 14169 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield. Cushman & Wakefield — Thalhimer reports the following transactions: Burlington Coat Factory Warehouse Corporation leased 25,000 square feet of retail space at Meadowbrook Plaza, 5600-5750 Hopkins Road in Chesterfield. Fire & Chicken leased 3,800 square feet of retail space at Brandy Hill Plaza at Mechanicsville Turnpike and Lee Davis Road in Mechanicsville. Premier Pools and Spas — West Richmond leased 3,264 square feet of retail space at Huguenot Trade Center, 1101-1135 Alverser Drive in Chesterfield. Porter Realty Company reports the following transactions: Niche Logistics, LLC leased 60,000 square feet of office/warehouse space at 10463 Wilden Drive in Hanover. Anytime Golf, LLC leased 2,225 square feet of office/warehouse space at 11147 Air Park Road in Hanover. Taylor Long Properties reports the following transactions: Drip Dealer leased 3,600 square feet located at 3125 & 3129 Mechanicsville Turnpike in Richmond. Lake Chiropractic, PC leased 1,554 square feet located at 2560 Anderson Hwy, Suite A, in Powhatan. SALES Commonwealth Commercial Partners, LLC reports the following sales: Richard and Anita Hutchinson purchased 10,000 square feet on 1.10 acres at 11012 Richardson Road in Hanover from PN Construction for $1,450,000. Ben Bruni and Michael Mayhew represented the purchaser. Bocce Two LLC purchased 9,861 square feet at 11310 Business Center Drive in Chesterfield from Flexible Holdings, LLC for $1,270,000. Joyner Commercial Real Estate reports the following sale: Idiana, LLC purchased 4,305 square feet of restaurant space located at 7103 Brook Road in Henrico for $580,000. Todd Buttner represented the seller in this transaction.
Richmond-area business expansions, openings and closings
Ironclad Coffee opened three locations at Richmond International Airport, including this pre-security café in the atrium.
Anthony's on the Hill
Anthony's on the Hill in Church Hill announced that it is permanently closing.
Grit Coffee Roasting Co. will open its second Richmond location in Scott's Addition on April 17.
Storefront for a Rockler Woodworking and Hardware location. The brand is opening a new store in Short Pump by the end of March 2023.
Boiling Crab Richmond
The Boiling Crab Richmond was scheduled to open at 2053 W. Broad St., Richmond, in March 2023. The Orange County, California-based chain has 25 locations in the U.S., as well as Australia, China, and Saudi Arabia. The Richmond location was previously Cornerstone Cigar Bar.
Diablo Doughnuts RVA
Diablo Doughnuts RVA, located at 1090 Virginia Center Parkway, Suite 105, in Glen Allen, hosted its grand opening Feb. 11.
Blue Cow Ice Cream Co.
Blue Cow Ice Cream Co. is opening its second Richmond-area location in Short Pump in the Greengate Shopping Center, 12171-C W. Broad St.
Suzy Sno
Suzy Sno's new location in Carytown at 3423 W. Cary St. is now open.
The Brass Tap
The Brass Tap Libbie Mill in Richmond, VA on February 21, 2023. The restaurant with 60 beers on tap is now open. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Graybo's Sports Cards
Graybo's Sports Cards has opened at 214 E. Grace St. in Richmond. The business sells baseball, football and basketball cards.
Blue Ridge Cyclery
Full-service bike store Blue Ridge Cyclery to open at Libbie Mill-Midtown
BigWife's
BigWife’s Mac n’ Cheese brick-and-mortar shop is now open at 1017A N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard in Scott's Addition.
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
Jeni’s Ice Cream is seen on Wednesday in Carytown at 3500 W. Cary St. in Richmond.
CarLotz
CarLotz brand is exiting the Richmond area. The remaining CarLotz locations will be rebranded as Shift.
Acacia Midtown
Acacia Midtown, from restaurateurs Dale and Aline Reitzer, is now open and serving a limited menu at Libbie Mill Mid-town.
Zoom Room Richmond
Zoom Room has opened its first Richmond area franchise 3450 B Lauderdale Drive in Short Pump.
Torchy's Tacos
Torchy’s Tacos has opened two fast-casual restaurants in the Richmond area: one in Short Pump and the second in Carytown. A third is on the way for Chesterfield.
Planet Fitness
A Planet Fitness location is expected to open this winter at Stony Point Village shopping center in Richmond.
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers
The fast-food restaurant chain
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is planning to open two Richmond-area locations in fall 2022.
Locations are planned at 12721 Jefferson Davis Highway in Chester and 1321 Huguenot Road in Midlothian. The company currently has a location at 805 W. Grace St. in Richmond.
The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company has nearly 700 locations in 35 states and Guam. The chain was founded in 1996.
— Sept. 1, 2022
Three Notch'd Brewing
Three Notch’d Brewing has expanded its Scott’s Addition location at
2930 W. Broad St. The group acquired a former wine shop on Broad Street and pizza kitchen next door, which will be combined. Muralist Nico Cathcart was hired to design and paint two new pieces inside the space.
Three Notch’d, founded in 2013, operates five venues throughout Virginia.
— August 2022
Retail or Resell
Footwear business
Retail or Resell has signed a lease in Short Pump’s Towne Center West Shopping Center.
— Aug. 9, 2022
Marshalls
A Marshalls location is planned in Staples Mill Square at 9041 Staples Mill Road in Henrico.
The chain dates to 1956 and includes more than 1,000 stores.
— July 21, 2022
Raising Cane's
Raising Cane's is planning a location in the 6900 block of Lake Harbor Drive in Chesterfield County, Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer announced.
The office represented the company in the sale.
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers has more than 530 restaurants in 28 states and other countries.
The 1.9-acre Chesterfield plot sold for $2.5 million. A 2023 opening is planned.
— June 22, 2022
My Favorite Muffin
My Favorite Muffin has opened at 10174 W. Broad St. in Glen Allen. The local owners/operators are Sam and Suzanne Makarem.
— June 7, 2022
Mattress King
After more than 40 years of carrying the moniker of Mattress King, business owner Anil “Neil” Gulati, 72, said he’s ready to retire this year. Read more here.
The Mill on MacArthur
The Mill on MacArthur is closing. Its last day of service will be Sunday, Feb. 26.