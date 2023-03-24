LEASES

Colliers reports the following transactions:

FRD Inc leased 3,138 square feet at 1324 W. Cary St. in Richmond.

Convergint Technologies LLC leased 31,744 square feet at 1460 E. Parham Road in Henrico.

FedEx renewed 111,800 square feet at 8800 Studley Road in Mechanicscille.

Green Clean Holdings LLC leased 1.5 acres at 151 James View Drive in Midlothian.

Jubilant Draximage, Inc. renewed 3,582 square feet at 8751 Park Central Drive in Richmond.

Retail Data, LLC leased 23,217 square feet at 4461 Cox Road in Glen Allen.

Morse Investigation Services, LLC leased 1,460 square feet at 4196-A Innslake Drive in Glen Allen.

Commonwealth Commercial Partners, LLC reports the following transactions:

Coharie Enterprises, LLC dba Stretch Zone leased 1,315 square feet at 14169 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.

Cushman & Wakefield — Thalhimer reports the following transactions:

Burlington Coat Factory Warehouse Corporation leased 25,000 square feet of retail space at Meadowbrook Plaza, 5600-5750 Hopkins Road in Chesterfield.

Fire & Chicken leased 3,800 square feet of retail space at Brandy Hill Plaza at Mechanicsville Turnpike and Lee Davis Road in Mechanicsville.

Premier Pools and Spas — West Richmond leased 3,264 square feet of retail space at Huguenot Trade Center, 1101-1135 Alverser Drive in Chesterfield.

Porter Realty Company reports the following transactions:

Niche Logistics, LLC leased 60,000 square feet of office/warehouse space at 10463 Wilden Drive in Hanover.

Anytime Golf, LLC leased 2,225 square feet of office/warehouse space at 11147 Air Park Road in Hanover.

Taylor Long Properties reports the following transactions:

Drip Dealer leased 3,600 square feet located at 3125 & 3129 Mechanicsville Turnpike in Richmond.

Lake Chiropractic, PC leased 1,554 square feet located at 2560 Anderson Hwy, Suite A, in Powhatan.

SALES Commonwealth Commercial Partners, LLC reports the following sales:

Richard and Anita Hutchinson purchased 10,000 square feet on 1.10 acres at 11012 Richardson Road in Hanover from PN Construction for $1,450,000. Ben Bruni and Michael Mayhew represented the purchaser.

Bocce Two LLC purchased 9,861 square feet at 11310 Business Center Drive in Chesterfield from Flexible Holdings, LLC for $1,270,000.

Joyner Commercial Real Estate reports the following sale:

Idiana, LLC purchased 4,305 square feet of restaurant space located at 7103 Brook Road in Henrico for $580,000. Todd Buttner represented the seller in this transaction.