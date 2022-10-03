A family business stays aloft: Richmond Jet Center and Aero Industries

At the annual shareholders meeting for Richmond Jet Center and Aero Industries, the papers that President Michael Clarke hands out are likely to end up with rings from the water glasses and stains from dinner.

That’s because the annual meeting that state law requires is also a family gathering.

It’s hosted by the parents of the third generation of Clarkes — Michael and his cousin Robbie — the two who now run the two companies.

The Clarkes, both second and third generation, have managed to soar over an obstacle that often defeats family-owned businesses. They do things the way multi-generation family businesses have to do: finding the right way to mix family ties and business responsibilities.

The Clarkes’ style includes an annual meeting that looks like the kind of evening out at a restaurant that any close-knit family enjoys — and it’s a lot like every other Clarke family get-together, too, even when the formalities of a stockholders’ meeting aren’t on the agenda.

“Most family gatherings, we’re talking shop anyway,” Michael said.

Shop means working on planes. Richmond Jet Center and Aero fuel and provide on-call maintenance checks as well as de-icing and lavatory services for airlines at Richmond International Airport, including American Airlines, Southwest, JetBlue, Spirit and Breeze.

They do the same work, as well as all of the scheduled maintenance work federal rules require, for corporate jets and small private planes.

The companies trace their roots to 1946, when Michael and Robbie’s grandfather, John H. Clarke, heard there were opportunities in Richmond from a brother-in-law who had been posted by the Federal Aviation Administration to then-tiny Byrd Field in Henrico County.

Since then, Richmond Jet Center and Aero have twice been through one of the biggest issues family-owned businesses face: what to do about the kids.

“An overwhelming majority of family firms do not survive past the third generation,” said Izabela I. Szymanska, who teaches management at Saginaw Valley State University and was a consultant for a major worldwide study of family businesses by Big 4 accounting giant KPMG International.

“The main challenge is first making sure that there’s a real and genuine interest in the family business to continue from one generation to the next,” said Mark Green, co-founder of the Pacific Family Business Institute and a business professor at Seattle University.

The challenge is particularly heightened moving from the second to the third generation, he said.

“Our world today is filled with choices,” he said, and that’s often unlike what the second generation may have experienced when “You did what your parents did in the past because you didn’t have options.”

For the Clarkes, the question of interest didn’t arise: The third-generation cousins, like their dads and grandfather, are really into aviation.

John Clarke, whose fascination with planes led him from pumping gas to working at Beechcraft’s Wichita, Kan., plant, headed east with a plan to sell and install radios on light planes — at the time, still a new idea though they had made flying airliners and military aircraft much safer than they once were.

From that, it wasn’t a big leap to think about installing auto-pilots or the kind of constant speed propeller that boost a plane’s lift by letting the pilot change the angle that propeller blades chew the air on small planes.

Things grew from there.

By the 1980s, when Michael’s dad, Jon Michael Clarke, and Michael’s uncle Robert Clarke took over the “fixed base operator” business they’d developed, servicing airplanes at Richmond looked so lucrative that big national players moved in.

At one point, the Clarkes were scrambling for business in competition with a CSX subsidiary, a subsidiary of Piedmont Airlines and Figgie International, an Ohio-based Fortune 500 conglomerate.

“There were some lean times,” Michael said. “But we stayed and they left.”

A big reason: While Richmond Jet Center and Aero are profitable, it is probably a more modest profit than a Fortune 500’s stockholders look for.

“For us, it’s about the legacy we want to continue,” Michael said.

Interest started early for the third-generation cousins.

“I started out here probably when I was 10, sweeping hangars, you know, in the summer,” Michael said.

As an older teen, he worked on the airport ramps, fueling planes. After college, he came back to work in what at the time was a 10-person-strong back office staff.

“You’d have a truck sheet and that truck sheet would lead to the batch sheet and the batch sheet would lead to the daily sales sheet and that would lead to the sales book and that would lead to the general ledger,” he said.

And all those numbers had to match, and add up correctly.

“It was a lot of reconciliation,” he said.

“My dad was the math guy; my uncle was more hands-on,” he said. “Now, I’m the numbers guy, and Robbie is the hands-on guy.”

At the time, the companies had two offices, one on the north side of the airport, the other at mid-field.

After Michael’s first few years with the company, his dad asked if he’d like to take over as general manager of one. His dad was still the boss, with clear ideas about how the business should run.

“I’d have my own ideas and tell my dad,” Michael said. “He might say, ‘Well, I’ve done that, but go ahead and you try and see what happens.’”

It’s a lot more complicated than the gas station that Michael and Robbie’s grandfather worked in back in the Midwest.

Airlines insist on a cushion of at least three days’ worth of fuel on hand — the Clarkes usually aim for four or five days — but the family has to be able to quickly bring in more fuel when an airline might call to say it’s low on supplies elsewhere and planning to make up for it with unscheduled fill-ups in Richmond.

Responding isn’t just a question of calling the fuel terminals in Richmond and Chesapeake, either. Finding drivers and jet-fuel configured trailers can be a challenge. Sometimes the terminals, too, need to ask Richmond Jet Center if it can take on extra fuel because of unexpected movements in the interstate pipeline.

“Typically, the older generation is looking for some clear sign that a person is ready for the next level of responsibility. ... From the younger generation’s perspective, the main challenge is that Mom or Dad is unwilling to loosen up on the reins,” Green said.

That’s why lots of communication and trust makes a transition go more smoothly.

But it can also be a problem “not getting a clear read on why the next generation is working in the family business in terms of ‘they want to be there’ versus ‘they have to be there’ versus ‘they feel obligated to be there’ versus ‘this is their only option,’” he said.

For the Clarkes, performance is anchored in a tradition that saw their grandfather show up at work even when their grandmother had to drive him, or the way their dads would come in after a 2 a.m. call for fuel or other service. It means handling flammable fuel, maintaining a safety track record, doing maintenance checklists and keeping to the tight deadlines airlines need, Michael said.

“If they’re a minute late, that’s a problem for them,” he added.

A focus on legacy means the third-generation cousins haven’t seen the tensions that often strain businesses, such as when operations managers butt heads with bean counters, or when one wants to invest in equipment and the other doesn’t.

“We know what the state of the business is. … We talk about what some new equipment for the shop might mean, talk about what it’ll cost, talk it through and come to a decision,” Michael said.

So when Breeze said it was launching service between Richmond and San Francisco, they knew they’d need some changes. Flying to Charlotte, N.C., for instance, is an 800-gallon trip — “San Francisco, you’re talking 3,000, 4,000, 5,000 gallons,” Michael said.

That meant deciding to buy a larger fuel truck, “and they aren’t easy to find,” he said. It meant working closely with Breeze to figure out when its planes might need the Clarkes’ on-call maintenance team: Shifts and schedules for some of its 50-odd employees had to change. Some have worked for the company for decades.

“There are guys here who’ve known me since I was 6,” Robbie Clarke said.

Above all, it meant good news for the airport.

“We were here when it was just Byrd Field, and we’ve watched the airport grow,” Michael said. “We want to be here as it keeps growing.”