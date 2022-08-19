Abandoned Petersburg hotel to be demolished

A press conference with state and city officials is planned Monday at the 380 E. Washington St. site.

The building, constructed in 1973, has faced various code violations and legal issues as it has fallen into disrepair. It was sold to C.A. Harrison Companies and Virginia Hotel Group in 2018.

The city is getting $2.6 million to demolish and redevelop the site and two adjacent parcels.

The General Assembly approved financing the project.

“I can’t wait until it comes down,” said Del. Kim Taylor, R-Dinwiddie, who worked with Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, to secure financing for the demolition. “We need more tourism and business to come to Petersburg. Tearing down this eyesore is the first step in transforming and preparing the City for economic development. My mission, from day one, is to make sure our city draws business and keeps residents.”