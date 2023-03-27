The small but mighty Richmond advertising industry is known for landing major accounts, producing high-profile content such as Super Bowl ads and building conversation at the national level.

One local firm recently garnered recognition by taking home one of the industry’s most high-profile awards. A second, newer, Richmond agency was named as a standout.

The Martin Agency was named AdAge’s Agency of the Year for 2023. That award follows two consecutive years where Martin was named Agency of the Year by Adweek in 2021 and 2022, a separate, but similar, award.

Martin’s list of clients spans across household names, such as Anheuser-Busch for its Bud Light Seltzer, GEICO, DoorDash, OREO, CarMax, AXE, Nike and UPS. Those projects have ranged in form, appearing in places such as the red carpet, the massively popular video game Fortnite and, of course, television ads.

This was the fourth consecutive year the company was responsible for a prestigious Super Bowl ad. This time the ad was for food delivery service DoorDash. It featured celebrities such as Matty Matheson of Hulu’s “The Bear” series, Raekwon The Chef of rap group the Wu-Tang Clan, and Nickelodeon’s animated Tiny Chef.

A second Super Bowl ad for Busch Light featured Sarah McLachlan, lightly poking fun at her famous 2006 ASPCA ad against animal cruelty featuring her song “Angel.”

The Martin Agency’s work has been featured during the Super Bowl many times in its 58-year history, but getting on the blockbuster program isn’t guaranteed, said Kristen Cavallo, The Martin Agency’s CEO.

“I think [advertisers] are the narrative storytellers of our time — as part of the entertainment industry, with the ability to help people see the world differently, to bring out joy, unity and thoughtfulness to public discourse,” Cavallo said.

The Martin Agency’s work with wealth management company TIAA showed how its spark for public conversation is seen beyond television advertisements. The campaign was designed to spotlight a 30% retirement inequality between men and women.

On the 50th anniversary of Title IX, the agency debuted a money dress, called “The Dre$$,” representing the $1.6 million gap women face at retirement. The company also collaborated on a sneaker design that was worn by NBA star Stephen Curry during a conference championship game. The side of the shoe read “#retire Inequality.”

“At one point, he had a minor injury and was laying there in the court and our shoes were right there, front and center,” said Jerry Hoak, executive creative director. “That’s something that we didn’t pay for.”

“We’re creating content for advertising, but they’re these experiential moments that are designed to be covered by major publications,” said Walker Teele, executive partner. “We’re trying to create content that people actively choose to pay attention to versus paying to place it.”

The Martin Agency was also successful in a new campaign that debuted for March Madness in 2022 after the NCAA started allowing for college athletes to form sponsorships over their name, image and likeness, known as NIL. The agency partnered with Buffalo Wild Wings to offer NIL deals for any basketball player who hit a last-minute shot to send a game into overtime.

“We didn’t want to go after the biggest names out there like everyone else was doing,” Hoak said. “Let’s reward the players that are helping us sell more wings and beer. When the game goes into overtime, Buffalo Wild Wings makes more money, and the players should get a cut of that. That was the idea.”

The Martin Agency is coming off a positive year financially, with a 30% increase in new and organic revenue to $28 million. It was the second-best growth year in the history of the company.

Martin leaders credited the Richmond area as a major boost to its creative efforts, with a booming scene of artists and an atmosphere where its employees want to live and its clients enjoy visiting.

Leaders also cited a commitment to growing the diversity of voices behind its work. The agency itself has seen a 97% increase in hiring of BIPOC talent over the past five years, and 68% of its portfolio this past year was made, either directly or in collaboration, with directors of diverse backgrounds.

Google was early client

Another Richmond agency, Arts & Letters Creative Co., was recognized by AdAge’s A-List 2023 awards as a standout agency, just six years since its inception.

Arts & Letters was started by five people in a single rented Scott’s Addition room in 2017. Charles Hodges, founder and executive creative director, said he thought it would be wild if the agency could reach 10 employees. Today, it has 150 employees and its own host of high-profile clients.

Hodges is an early alum of VCU Brandcenter who started his career at New York’s Wieden+Kennedy, then moved to Goodby Silverstein & Partners in San Francisco and eventually The Martin Agency before going off on his own.

Arts & Letters’ first foundational client was Google, with a continued partnership over the past five years.

In 2022, the agency added 14 new businesses with notable clients such as Zola, Tito’s Homemade Vodka, Dick’s Sporting Goods and other currently undisclosed clients. It grew further last year with increased responsibilities from existing clients and was appointed the lead creative partner for ESPN’s “This is SportsCenter.”

“It certainly wasn’t an overnight success. We’ve been so focused on the people in the place from the beginning,” Hodges said.

He also credited the Richmond area as a city that’s helped him recruit over the past five years. Since Arts & Letters’ founding, about 90 employees have relocated to the Richmond area.

Arts & Letters was the fifth fastest-growing agency in the world in 2020, and most of its growth came during the pandemic.

“Those have been three really hard years to work anywhere, particularly in a fast-paced environment. We were in a very unknown place that was building itself and trying to figure it out,” Hodges said. “We’ve really kind of always been a place that tries to build the right rhythms inside and out. Any claims to success are hopefully a result of focusing on the right things and supporting our people and clients.”

Employees in 17 other states

Hodges said the company’s hybrid work environment has also been a key to Arts & Letters’ model where 70% of employees are in Richmond while the other 30% are strewn across 17 other states. In 2020, the company moved into its space at 2700 E. Cary St., which is specifically designed and optimized for hybrid work.

Designed by architecture firm 3North, it separates spaces for individual focus, small group focus, large group and whole company gatherings.

“We’ve had partners like that that understand creative spaces, but also understand communal spaces, and also have the taste and vision to help create something that can be inspiring every day, which is its own strange challenge,” Hodges said.

Arts & Letters is planning to cap off 2023 by opening a New York City office before the end of the year.

Hoak of The Martin Agency said these firms have been so successful because of how Richmond is culturally devoted to art as a city.

“It’s because of the role of creativity in this city with the No. 1 public art school, the amount of street art and the way the city weaves creativity through its businesses and through its point of view,” Hoak said. “It’s hard for me to pull creativity out of Richmond and for it to still be the same.”