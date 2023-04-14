The picket lines around the AdvanSix chemical plant in Hopewell will stay up over the weekend as talks stalled while strikers asked for cost-of-living raises from a company that they say has seen profits triple in recent years.

“Right now, it’s just been a slow play. I think they’re trying to stall it out a little bit so people feel a little pain,” said Kris Anderson, one of the negotiators who represents the local chemical workers union, one of four on strike.

The first round of negotiations yielded little for the 340 AdvanSix employees, who went out on strike April 6. The company and the unions will reconvene for talks on Tuesday.

The unions are demanding pay increases that keep pace with inflation, plus flexibility around their holiday hours, and adjustments that would prevent chemical technicians from working back-to-back 18-hour days. Employees said that scheduling can sometimes be so tight that they sleep in their cars in order to make the next day’s shift.

The four groups represent a subsection of the plant known as Hopewell South. Hopewell North employees are not on strike.

AdvanSix has said it presented the unions with a competitive five-year contract offer. Janeen Lawlor, the company’s vice president of communications, said it offered wage increases of between 3% and 6%, plus annual 2% wage increases to follow.

“These proposed increases were the highest the company has ever offered,” Lawlor said.

“The company is committed to doing its part to help ensure a resolution to this situation and we are committed to continuing to bargaining in good faith to secure a new contract that is fair and competitive in the market and equitable for our hourly workforce, while ensuring safe, stable and sustainable operations throughout the process,” Lawlor said.

AdvanSix is a publicly traded chemical company based in Parsippany, New Jersey. Its Hopewell plant is one of the world’s largest production sites for caprolactam, a chemical used to create nylon. Its biggest ticket product is ammonium sulfate, an essential ingredient for fertilizer.

The unions currently picketing include local divisions of the International Chemical Workers Union, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, the United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipefitting Industry, and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.

The workers handle highly hazardous chemicals at the Hopewell plant, according to the company's most recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Last week, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported numerous violations that resulted in leaks of harmful chemicals into the plant's ambient air.

On April 11, U.S. Rep. Jennifer McClellan, D-4th, sent a letter to the company’s CEO asking for a quick resolution with striking workers.

“The hardworking men and women of the chemical manufacturing industry routinely perform their duties while being exposed to hazardous chemicals and materials, and we must support them with the resources and services necessary to provide each member of the workforce with a safe and fair workplace,” McClellan said.

While they protest, the company has put in place contingency measures to keep the plant operational, according to a statement released by company CEO Erin Kane.

Striking workers have said they feel their contributions have not been recognized. Throughout 2020, the Hopewell plant’s employees were deemed essential workers during the pandemic. They continued to work, and have watched the company’s profits nearly triple since then. In 2022, the company reported $171 million in profit, up from $46 million in 2020, the company’s SEC filings show.

AdvanSix also received a $12.3 million tax rebate from the federal government as a result of the CARES Act, according to records. Although it was not strictly earmarked as hazard pay, union workers say they did not see a dime of hazard pay despite working through pandemic, and view the CARES Act money influx as symbolic of the AdvanSix’s attitude toward its workers.

“They're not pleading poverty,” said James Baugus, business manager of Local 851. “They didn’t offer us any hazard pay like many businesses around us were, they just expected us to come in and do our work.”

Baugus said many union workers have stock in the company. He hopes that upcoming negotiations will find an agreement.

“Their success is our success,” he said. “And vice versa. We just want to be included in their success.”

