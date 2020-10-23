After just over a year, Lara Fritts resigning as CEO of the Greater Richmond Partnership

After a little more than a year on the job, the top executive with the Greater Richmond Partnership, a regional economic development organization for the city and several surrounding counties, is resigning.

Lara Fritts, president and CEO of the partnership since August 2019, is leaving her position effective Nov. 30.

Her departure was announced in an email sent this week by the partnership chairwoman, Leslie Haley, to the organization’s investors, which include businesses, local governments and organizations in the region that support its economic development efforts.

The partnership, created in 1994, recruits businesses to the city of Richmond and the counties of Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico.

“Lara has shared that this was a difficult decision because she has enjoyed learning about the Greater Richmond region and working with the professional staff of GRP as well as the business leaders in the community,” Haley wrote in the email. “Ultimately, she has decided to leave GRP to pursue new professional opportunities which better align with her interests.”

Neither Fritts nor Haley could be reached for direct comment.