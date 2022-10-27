Altria, Japan Tobacco unit in new tobacco venture

An all new episode of 8@4 features a look at River City Roller Derby, an interview with Charis Jones on the opening of the Sassy Jones space at Short Pump Town Center and a visit to Virginia State and Virginia Union for their homecoming weekends. Those stories and more in this week's episode…
JT has currently sells "Ploom" heated stick products in four countries.
Smoke from the burning tobacco in a cigarette includes cancer-causing gas and particles, while heating tobacco is a way of inhaling nicotine, the addictive ingredient in tobacco, without burning it or ingesting it as snuff or chew.
Under the joint venture agreement, JT would make the heating devices and PM USA the tobacco sticks at its plant in South Richmond, once the Food and Drug Administration authorizes sale in the United States.
In addition to the joint venture, Altria and JT agreed to form a worldwide partnership to work together on smoke-free products.
Since JT launched its most version of its Ploom product, it has doubled its share of the Japanese heated tobacco market.
Altria, meanwhile, says it believes there is a market for smokers who are interested in smoke-free alternatives but who aren't satisfied with vaping products -- devices that heat a nicotine containing liquid.
Heated tobacco sticks will be like a traditional cigarette, while also containing real tobacco — providing a "familiar tactile and sensorial experience" for cigarette smokers, Altria said.
The two companies' plan is to distribute JT's Ploom products and Marlboro style tobacco sticks through Altria's sales network servicing more than 200,000 stores.
PM USA will hold a 75% interest in the venture and will make an initial investment of $150 million to launch it.
At the same time, Altria said it is working on smoke free devices that heat capsules of nicotine containing fluids, and expects to partner with JT to test market the products in late 2024 or 2025, using JT's sales network.
Earlier this year, Altria wrote down the value of 35% holding in vaping device maker Juul, acquired in 2018 for $12.8 billion, which freed it to get into the vaping business on its own instead of through Juul. The FDA had ordered Juul to stop selling its products but that order is temporarily on hold.
Billy Gifford, the chief executive officer of Henrico County-based tobacco company Altria Group Inc., speaks to members of the Richmond Association of Business Economics at the Westwood Club in Richmond, Va., on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.