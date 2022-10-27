Altria, Japan Tobacco unite in new tobacco venture

Two of the world's biggest cigarette-makers — Richmond-based Altria and Japan Tobacco — are teaming up to offer smokers a way to consume tobacco without burning it.

Altria's PM USA unit and a subsidiary of Japan Tobacco International have formed a joint partnership to sell heated tobacco stick products in the United States.

"We believe this relationship can accelerate harm reduction for adult smokers across the globe," said Billy Gifford, Altria chief executive officer.

"We believe our joint venture and pipeline of heated tobacco products position us well to increase adoption of smoke-free products," Gifford added.

JT has currently sells "Ploom" heated stick products in four countries.

Smoke from the burning tobacco in a cigarette includes cancer-causing gas and particles, while heating tobacco is a way of inhaling nicotine, the addictive ingredient in tobacco, without burning it or ingesting it as snuff or chew.

Under the joint venture agreement, JT would make the heating devices and PM USA the tobacco sticks at its plant in South Richmond, once the Food and Drug Administration authorizes sale in the United States.

In addition to the joint venture, Altria and JT agreed to form a worldwide partnership to work together on smoke-free products.

Since JT launched its most version of its Ploom product, it has doubled its share of the Japanese heated tobacco market.

Altria, meanwhile, says it believes there is a market for smokers who are interested in smoke-free alternatives but who aren't satisfied with vaping products -- devices that heat a nicotine containing liquid.

Heated tobacco sticks will be like a traditional cigarette, while also containing real tobacco — providing a "familiar tactile and sensorial experience" for cigarette smokers, Altria said.

The two companies' plan is to distribute JT's Ploom products and Marlboro style tobacco sticks through Altria's sales network servicing more than 200,000 stores.

PM USA will hold a 75% interest in the venture and will make an initial investment of $150 million to launch it.

At the same time, Altria said it is working on smoke free devices that heat capsules of nicotine containing fluids, and expects to partner with JT to test market the products in late 2024 or 2025, using JT's sales network.

Earlier this year, Altria wrote down the value of 35% holding in vaping device maker Juul, acquired in 2018 for $12.8 billion, which freed it to get into the vaping business on its own instead of through Juul. The FDA had ordered Juul to stop selling its products but that order is temporarily on hold.