Altria reports $891 million profit in second quarter

Altria Group on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $891 million.

The Henrico County-based company said it had profit of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.26 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.25 per share.

The owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation's largest cigarette maker posted revenue of $6.54 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $5.37 billion, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.4 billion.

Altria expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.79 to $4.93 per share.

