Altria reports third-quarter net income of $224 million

An all new episode of 8@4 features a look at River City Roller Derby, an interview with Charis Jones on the opening of the Sassy Jones space at Short Pump Town Center and a visit to Virginia State and Virginia Union for their homecoming weekends. Those stories and more in this week's episode…
Altria Group on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $224 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The Richmond-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.28 per share.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.31 per share.
The owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation’s largest cigarette maker posted revenue of $6.55 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $5.41 billion, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.62 billion.
Altria expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.81 to $4.89 per share.
