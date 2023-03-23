Tobacco giant Altria unveiled two new smoke-free products it is developing to wean cigarette-smokers away from what is now its main product.

The two new products expand the ways smokers can get the taste and other sensory satisfactions they get from cigarettes, as well as nicotine they seek, top executives of the Henrico County-based company said at a New York session with major investors and Wall Street analysts.

One product is a handheld device that looks much like a vaping device, but that will heat a capsule of tobacco.

It’s meant to appeal to tobacco users who want to inhale a stronger tobacco flavor than vaping now delivers, but that doesn’t look like a cigarette, as do the heated stick devices that Altria is marketing in a partnership with Japan Tobacco, chief operating officer Jody Begley said.

Altria, meanwhile, expects to file with the Food and Drug Administration for preliminary permission to market a Marlboro-based stick for the partnership’s devices in the first half of 2025, Begley said.

He said the new heated capsule device – called “SWIC” – is still under development, “but I think we’re really close to delivering a final product.”

The other new product also aims at giving users a more traditional taste than another of the company’s current smoke-free products.

This product is a nicotine pouch, like the company’s fast-growing “on!” product, but with a taste and feel more like traditional snuff, including Altria’s main, 200-year-old Copenhagen brand, and should appeal to dippers – oral tobacco users – who want a product they can use to hold in their mouths and that doesn’t require spitting, which can be uncomfortable in some social settings, Begley said

Altria will apply for preliminary FDA approval for this product next year.

Senior vice president Shannon Leistra said the company’s researchers found seven different types of tobacco consumers, who use tobacco to address seven different moods, from indulging themselves, to enjoying hanging out with friends.

The company’s widening range of smokeless products is meant to address the different ways the various types of consumers want to use tobacco to address different moods, chief executive Billy Gifford said.

As an example, he said the new SWIC device could give consumers an experience more like smoking a cigarette than vaping would.

“We think that’s an area for this device,” he said.

Gifford said Altria’s $2.75 billion acquisition of e-vape firm NJOY, announced earlier this month as it ended its connection with the controversial vaping firm JUUL, puts Altria in a strong position in that part of the smoke-free market.

Altria to buy e-vape firm NJOY for $2.75 billion Altria Group will spend some $2.75 billion on its long-term goal to move beyond smoking with the purchase of NJOY Holdings Inc., which makes e…

He said Altria’s marketing muscle – the company’s 1,100-strong field sales force works closely with 200,000 retailers, including helping them develop customized marketing and pricing programs – can give NJOY products a major boost.

Begley said NJOY is working on a Bluetooth-based technology that could lock NJOY devices if an underage individual tries to use one.

He said Altria research suggests youth have little interest in starting to use tobacco by trying the nicotine pouches where the company is seeing fast growth and plans that new product, or in the heated tobacco products which aim at adults who are already smoking cigarettes and want an experience that’s a close as possible to smoking.

