Altria's investment in e-cigarette maker Juul didn't violate antitrust laws, judge rules

Altria Group Inc. didn’t violate federal antitrust laws when it bought a minority ownership stake in electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc., an administrative law judge ruled on Tuesday.

Henrico County-based Altria, the parent company of top U.S. cigarette maker Philip Morris USA, said an administrative law judge dismissed a complaint filed by the Federal Trade Commission that sought to unwind the deal.

The decision came following a three-week trial. The administrative law judge found that the evidence “failed to sustain the alleged violations,” the company said.

“We are pleased with this decision and have said all along that our minority investment in JUUL does not harm competition and does not violate the antitrust laws,” said Murray Garnick, Altria’s executive vice president and general counsel.

Altria, a major employer in the Richmond region, spent nearly $13 billion for a 35% stake in Juul in 2018 as part of a diversification strategy to offset shrinking cigarette sales.

Juul, a fast-growing California-based maker of vaping products, has since has been hit by a wave of lawsuits and government restrictions because of underage use of its products. Altria has had to take several write-downs on its investment, which is now valued at just $1.7 billion.

In April 2020, the FTC issued an administrative complaint against Altria’s deal to buy Juul, saying it was bad for competition. The FTC claimed that the deal constituted an unreasonable restraint on trade because Altria had agreed not to compete against Juul in return for the stake in the company.

“Altria and Juul turned from competitors to collaborators by eliminating competition and sharing in Juul’s profits,” said Ian Conner of the FTC’s Bureau of Competition, when the complaint was filed.

The dismissal announcement was released after the markets closed. Shares of Altria closed at $50.32 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, up 23 cents or less than 1%.