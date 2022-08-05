Amy's Garden provides Central Virginia with organic produce for more than 20 years

Amy Hicks and her husband, George Ferguson, have been farming together for nearly 30 years.

They live in a small house on their 140-acre farm in Charles City County, and spend seven days a week farming.

“We really just want people to eat more vegetables,” Hicks said.

As the only organic farmers in the Williamsburg area, their produce and cut flowers have been a mainstay at the Williamsburg Farmers Market for 20 years. Every weekend, Hicks and Ferguson set up rows upon rows of colorful vegetables. They sell about 20 varieties of peppers, and 30 to 40 types of flowers.

The organic farm operation began as a garden in the backyard of their Westover Hills home in 1995. They grew the produce for themselves, and eventually started selling it to Ellwood Thompson’s, an independent Richmond grocer.

The couple moved to New Kent County in 1998 and started a small farm on a few acres of land.

Hicks, who has a degree in art history, worked in restaurants as a server and manager before quitting in 2000 to work on the farm full time. Ferguson quit his contracting job in 2002, and the couple went all in on the farming business.

In 2002, the Williamsburg Farmers Market started up and the Amy’s Garden business built up from there. Many of the couple’s first customers still buy their organic produce at the market every weekend.

“We’ve always done farmers markets. We really set out that that was going to be our way to do it versus wholesale,” Hicks said. “It gives us that connection with a customer. I like being able to talk to the end user of our product every week.”

In addition to co-owners Hicks and Ferguson, there are four full-time workers who return to the farm each year. From April through October, they live in a house on the farm and work through an H-2A visa, which allows foreign national workers into the United States for temporary agricultural work.

“It’s a godsend for us,” Hicks said. ”I’ve got a trained workforce who can return every year because this is a seasonal job.”

There are also four women who work part time. A few are students at the College of William & Mary who study agriculture.

Kate Koconis, who works four days a week, has worked on the farm for 10 years.

“I guess you could call it an alternative lifestyle, but it’s very enjoyable. I don’t think I would have stayed for 10 years if I didn’t like it,” Koconis said. “Throughout the seasons, things change so much that there’s enough diversity and stuff to do that once you’re sick of cutting zinnias, the zinnias are gone and you’re onto something different.”

Each day, Koconis brings her toddler to the farm with her. He runs through rows of flowers and trucks around with Hicks most days.

“He’s definitely getting a unique experience compared to other children learning where food comes from and how it grows,” she said.

Organic farming

Hicks said she never considered conventional farming.

“It never made sense to me to do anything except organic,” she said. “I’m going to eat it, so I’m not going to put anything weird on it.”

At the end of every June, a bug comes for kale. So instead of doing what other farms do and try to kill those bugs, they just stop growing kale at the end of June at Amy’s Garden.

“We don’t try to fight mother nature.”

On the 140-acre farm, only 10-12 acres are cultivated in vegetables and flowers. The rest are fields, wild areas, pollinator habitats or “cover crops,” which are crops that aren’t harvested and are used only to enhance the soil by adding nitrogen or organic matter.

The farm keeps wild “pollinator habitats” to attract good bugs, and for monarch butterflies. The good bugs combat the bad bugs, Hicks said. It’s all part of the cycle.

Whenever milkweed pops up somewhere on the farm, everyone leaves the plants be and avoids planting around them, so the endangered monarchs can have a nice place to live. The young caterpillars need milkweed to survive.

Some rows of flowers that don’t work well as cut flowers, such as the Mexican sunflowers, aren’t sold. Rather, they’re planted to be something nice to look at, and for the bees. Walking through rows of crops and flowers, it’s easy to spot bees with pollen all over their back legs or a butterfly drinking nectar.

The bees are needed to help pollinate the other crops, so all the parts work together to create the farm that produces an abundance of produce each week.

The system has worked well enough to grow organic produce for Virginians for more than 20 years, and there’s no sign of it slowing down anytime soon.

“Work never ends and it becomes your lifestyle. It is really hard,” Hicks said. “But it’s rewarding to grow really, really tasty food that people come back for every week.”