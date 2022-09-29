Anheuser-Busch invests $20 million into its Williamsburg brewery

WILLIAMSBURG – Anheuser-Busch announced that it will be investing $20 million into its Williamsburg brewery facility. The brewer announced earlier in the year that it would be investing $1 billion over two years across its facilities “to accelerate the nation’s recovery and drive economic prosperity in communities where it operates.” The Williamsburg facility is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

“Our planned $1 billion investment is about supporting our local communities by creating and sustaining jobs as our nation continues to navigate the economic recovery,” Brendan Whitworth, Anheuser-Busch's CEO said in a statement. “We’re proud to be celebrating five decades of brewing history in the Commonwealth of Virginia, and our Williamsburg Brewery plays an important role in producing high quality products for our consumers to enjoy for years to come.”

The company says that it created over 30 new jobs year-to-date in James City County. Recent hires have included brewery leadership and various team member roles. The company says those new positions are helping the Williamsburg brewery continue to modernize, innovate and pursue sustainability-related production. Total employment at the brewery is up to 600.

Anheuser-Busch expects to expand the brewery’s facilities, enhance its processes and expand brewing capacity with the $20 million investment. The facility’s official anniversary is on Oct. 1.

“We take an immense amount of pride as a member of the Williamsburg community, and this investment will allow us to continue expanding our ability and capacity to brew some of America’s most recognizable and beloved brands right here in Virginia,” said Sarah Schilling, senior general manager for the Anheuser-Busch Williamsburg facility.

The company’s larger $1 billion investment is set to span across 26 different states to expand its U.S. operations. It says those investments will help stimulate economies in communities across the country.