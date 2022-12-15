Appeals court upholds FDA denial of Avail Vapor's flavored e-cigarettes

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued an opinion Monday upholding the Food and Drug Administration’s decision to bar Avail Vapor LLC from selling its flavored e-cigarettes.

The FDA initially denied applications from Chesterfield County-based Avail Vapor in September 2021 on the grounds that its flavored e-cigarettes posed a risk to youth, without offsetting benefits to adults. Avail appealed the FDA’s denial to the court system. The company has since exited the retail business after selling all of its brick-and-mortar stores in October 2021.

Three judges, led by Judge Harvie Wilkinson III, wrote in the opinion that the FDA’s initial decision was founded on substantial evidence of a growing crisis of youth vaping across the country, and upheld the governing body’s decision.

Avail argued the FDA pulled a “surprise switcheroo” by imposing new evidentiary standards for its applications and that the FDA acted “arbitrarily and capriciously” when it did not consider safety protocols in the company’s marketing plan.

Under a 2016 rule, e-cigarettes were deemed by the FDA to be subject to regulation as tobacco products. Citing growing evidence of a “youth vaping epidemic” in 2018, the FDA moved to evaluate electronic nicotine delivery systems, or ENDS, on a case-by-case basis.

Companies like Avail Vapor had to submit an FDA application for each individual electronic product, even if it was already on the market. The FDA rejected all of Avail Vapor’s PMTAs on Sept. 15, 2021, and issued a marketing denial order for those products.

The FDA previously determined that flavors like fruit, candy, dessert and other sweets appealed to teens at a greater rate than tobacco-flavored products.

Court documents cited one Avail flavor named “Aphrodite X” as an example. The flavor is described as a blend of “perfectly ripened strawberries bursting with natural flavor” with “just a hint of pillowy marshmallow to balance out the tartness of the strawberry.”

The FDA said it required “robust and reliable” evidence for an ENDS product’s benefits to adults, in light of known risks to youth. It said it preferred long-term studies but that it would consider other evidence if it “robustly evaluated” the impact of flavored versus tobacco-flavored products.

The FDA denied all of Avail Vapor’s applications, saying that it did not have enough evidence to show the benefits to adults over the risks to youth.

Court documents say that electronic cigarettes are seen as a safer alternative to traditional tobacco and that switching to e-cigarettes could produce a positive benefit for the user.

Avail argued that in denying their applications, the FDA had changed the standard for granting those applications by requiring long-term data about “comparative efficacy” relating to its fruit and dessert flavors.

The marketing plan submitted with Avail’s applications outlined measures to curb teenage use. It said it would give products “non-descriptive” names to avoid identifying a recognizable flavor. It also said its brick-and-mortar stores were age-gated and that its point-of-sale system had independent age verification.

The FDA did not consider the company’s marketing plan, reasoning that such plans, plus age restrictions, have yet to show a decrease in teenage use of flavored e-cigarettes.

Avail said the decision not to consider the marketing plan was “arbitrary and capricious,” saying that the FDA had previously stressed the importance of marketing plans and efforts to reduce youth exposure.

The court opinion essentially deferred to the FDA’s authority.

“FDA made the determination that Avail’s flavored ENDS products, seeking in all respects to mimic those sweet treats to which youth are particularly attracted, pose a substantial risk of youth addiction without enough offsetting benefits to adult smokers,” Wilkinson wrote.

The decision added that there is substantial evidence of a youth vaping epidemic driven by fruity and dessert e-cigarette flavors.

Avail’s legal representation replied to a media request saying that they had no further comment at this time. Attempts to contact the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products were unsuccessful.

University of Richmond law professor and former FDA legal consultant Carl Tobias said most similar appeals would have met the same outcome.

“Most appeals courts defer to FDA and other expert agencies and they would treat appeals similar to Avail’s similarly,” Tobias said. “Any entity in the vaping industry would have to have the kind of evidence that FDA said was lacking from Avail.”

There are some exceptions where courts have allowed the sale of flavored ENDS products. In October 2021, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Triton Distribution, a Texas-based manufacturer of e-cigarettes, could continue selling its products even though the FDA rejected its applications. That court ruled that the FDA did not give adequate consideration to the company’s marketing plan.

Avail Vapor CEO and Chairman James Xu told the Richmond Times-Dispatch in January that meeting FDA regulations was an impossible task.

The company previously had over 100 retail stores across 12 states with about 400 employees, but it has been shrinking in recent years. It sold 30 of its stores to MadVapes in summer 2021. Then by October, it had closed or sold all of its stores, including nine in the Richmond area, along with its production plant in Chesterfield. It also sold Giant Vapes LLC, an online seller of e-cigarette devices and liquids that it bought in 2020.

Xu said in January that the company spent $10 million over several years to prepare for the FDA applications.

