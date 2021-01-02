Ask Doug & Polly: Business presentations need structure

***

Situation: This is a statement of the current state of affairs. It should be fact based. For example, since its founding 15 years ago, the company has grown from a startup with no revenue and one employee to a robust enterprise with $15 million in revenue and 60 employees.

Because it is fact based, it should be something with which no one can reasonably disagree. We often use this section to highlight positives. If possible, give the person to whom you are presenting credit for his or her accomplishments.

Complication: This is a statement of the problem — the issue you are addressing. For example, over the past three years, revenue growth has stalled.

It lays out why the company should take action. Without the complication, the company wouldn’t need to do anything. There would be no reason for change.

People who are resisting the change you are suggesting may well try to take issue with the complication. After all, if the complication isn’t valid, there is no need to change.