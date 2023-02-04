QUESTION: I was advised that I can’t ask female applicants whether they have children or what their child care arrangements are. But I need to know if the candidate is going to come to work on time. How can I get this information legally?

ANSWER: In our opinion, asking applicants (female or male) whether they have children is not a good practice. That’s a can of worms that you just don’t want to open. It’s also not necessary. You can get the information you seek without asking inappropriate questions.

Having children does not necessarily make an employee less reliable . In our 50-plus years as business professionals, we have disciplined many childless employees for attendance issues. Our opinion aside, you have already answered your own question. If you want to know whether a person will come to work on time every day when scheduled, the first step is to ask that question.

Begin by describing the job and the attendance requirements associated with the position. For instance, “The successful candidate for the receptionist position will need to be at the front desk at 8 a.m. ready to serve our clients and answer the phones. If the receptionist is absent, I have to move another employee to the front desk. This means that two employees are not at their usual jobs. Probably more than any other position in the firm, the receptionist role requires a person who will have near-perfect attendance.”

You have described the requirements of the job and explained why they are important. Now, ask what you really want to know: “Is there any reason you could not be here every day ready to start work at 8 a.m. and be here for the entire workday?”

When asked a direct question, most applicants will give a truthful answer. Those who have situations that would keep them from meeting your attendance needs will most likely take this opportunity to disclose them. For candidates who say that the requirements are not a problem, you should dig a little deeper and ask them to describe a time when they worked under similar circumstances.

In addition to asking the applicants, call former employers to verify attendance histories. Include recent employers, if possible. Even if the candidates are employed and don’t want their current employer contacted, they should be able to provide a reference who is familiar with their attendance history.

Further, go beyond the references given to you by prospective employees. Most people are clever enough to give you the names of three people who will say nice things about them. Call others at the companies where the candidates were employed. Call the heads of the departments in which they worked. Ask the references provided by the candidates if they can give you the names and contact information of others with whom the candidates worked closely. Dig deep. Getting to the second and third level will often get you a more forthright answer than candidate-supplied references might provide.

Finally, if you are going to ask this question, ask it of every interviewee. Remember, both men and women have outside obligations that can sometimes interfere with work performance. Keeping the focus on the job requirements, not on assumed gender roles, will get you the information you need to make good employment decisions, while reducing the risk that you are perceived to be asking inappropriate questions.