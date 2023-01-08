Ask Doug & Polly: Decision making

QUESTION: I know that in business making good decisions is critical. Do you have any guidelines for good decision-making?
ANSWER: We think that the first step in good decision-making is to understand that not all decisions are created equal. We like to differentiate decisions along two dimensions: importance and urgency.
We define an important decision as one that has the potential to have a significant impact on your business or on a person’s life. An urgent decision is one that must be made immediately; there is no time for further consideration.
If you consider these two dimensions together, the result is the following four types of decisions:
1. Neither urgent, nor important
- Consider taking no action: If a decision is neither urgent nor important, you might not need to make it at all.
- Delegate to others: This provides an opportunity for a manager to coach subordinates on how to think about decision-making.
- Delay to less hectic times: Resist the temptation to focus on items that you can check off your “To Do” list quickly when there are other more important and urgent decisions that need attention.
- Beware of morphing: Don’t delay the decision until it becomes urgent.
2. Urgent, but not important
- Don’t overanalyze: Because these decisions are not important, going through a lengthy process to make the decision simply doesn’t make any sense. In some outrageous cases, the cost of the time spent analyzing a decision can exceed the cost of making a wrong decision.
- Use principles: Rules of thumb, guidelines and principles can provide a great way to make decisions quickly and efficiently. This will also ensure that decisions align with the values of the organization.
- Listen to your gut: As an experienced businessperson, you have good judgment — don’t be afraid to use it.
3. Both urgent and important
- Prevent morphing: Left unaddressed, many decisions will morph into this category. Don’t let this happen.
- Beware of false urgency: Many decisions that are portrayed as urgent aren’t. Don’t be pressed into making an important decision without careful consideration when you don’t have to.
- Reduce urgency: Consider whether you can take steps to buy yourself time to make this important decision.
- Keep options open: Consider options that will allow you the most flexibility later. If possible, don’t get locked in.
- Consult experts: These people are the most likely to have immediate insight into the right direction to proceed.
4. Important but not urgent
- Identify and address the right problem: Solving complex problems requires asking a series of questions that are relatively easy to answer. The answers to these more straightforward questions then lead you to the solution of the more complicated issue.
- Have the right mindset: When you face a big decision, don’t be overcome by emotions. Ask two questions: (1) What do I want to happen next? (2) What do I have to do to maximize the probability that, that occurs?
- Utilize appropriate analytical tools: For decisions that are important but not urgent, it is sometimes helpful to use decision-making tools. There is time to apply the tools, and the cost of doing so is justified by the magnitude of the decision.
- Seek the counsel of experts: Any time you face an important decision, seeking help from experts is a good idea.
- Live with your decision before executing: Make a decision and sleep on it before implementing.
Good decision-making is critical. Understanding the type of decision you are facing and responding appropriately will help you to increase your effectiveness.