 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
Ask Doug & Polly

Ask Doug & Polly: Decision making

  • 0
20170918_MBZ_ASKK_SL

Polly and DougWhite

 SHELBY LUM/TIMES-DISPATCH Polly and DougWhite////

QUESTION: I know that in business making good decisions is critical. Do you have any guidelines for good decision-making?

ANSWER: We think that the first step in good decision-making is to understand that not all decisions are created equal. We like to differentiate decisions along two dimensions: importance and urgency.

We define an important decision as one that has the potential to have a significant impact on your business or on a person’s life. An urgent decision is one that must be made immediately; there is no time for further consideration.

If you consider these two dimensions together, the result is the following four types of decisions:

1. Neither urgent, nor important

  • Consider taking no action: If a decision is neither urgent nor important, you might not need to make it at all.
  • Delegate to others: This provides an opportunity for a manager to coach subordinates on how to think about decision-making.
  • Delay to less hectic times: Resist the temptation to focus on items that you can check off your “To Do” list quickly when there are other more important and urgent decisions that need attention.
  • Beware of morphing: Don’t delay the decision until it becomes urgent.

People are also reading…

2. Urgent, but not important

  • Don’t overanalyze: Because these decisions are not important, going through a lengthy process to make the decision simply doesn’t make any sense. In some outrageous cases, the cost of the time spent analyzing a decision can exceed the cost of making a wrong decision.
  • Use principles: Rules of thumb, guidelines and principles can provide a great way to make decisions quickly and efficiently. This will also ensure that decisions align with the values of the organization.
  • Listen to your gut: As an experienced businessperson, you have good judgment — don’t be afraid to use it.

3. Both urgent and important

  • Prevent morphing: Left unaddressed, many decisions will morph into this category. Don’t let this happen.
  • Beware of false urgency: Many decisions that are portrayed as urgent aren’t. Don’t be pressed into making an important decision without careful consideration when you don’t have to.
  • Reduce urgency: Consider whether you can take steps to buy yourself time to make this important decision.
  • Keep options open: Consider options that will allow you the most flexibility later. If possible, don’t get locked in.
  • Consult experts: These people are the most likely to have immediate insight into the right direction to proceed.

4. Important but not urgent

  • Identify and address the right problem: Solving complex problems requires asking a series of questions that are relatively easy to answer. The answers to these more straightforward questions then lead you to the solution of the more complicated issue.
  • Have the right mindset: When you face a big decision, don’t be overcome by emotions. Ask two questions: (1) What do I want to happen next? (2) What do I have to do to maximize the probability that, that occurs?
  • Utilize appropriate analytical tools: For decisions that are important but not urgent, it is sometimes helpful to use decision-making tools. There is time to apply the tools, and the cost of doing so is justified by the magnitude of the decision.
  • Seek the counsel of experts: Any time you face an important decision, seeking help from experts is a good idea.
  • Live with your decision before executing: Make a decision and sleep on it before implementing.

Good decision-making is critical. Understanding the type of decision you are facing and responding appropriately will help you to increase your effectiveness.

Doug and Polly White have a large ownership stake in Gather, a company that designs, builds and operates collaborative workspaces. Polly’s focus is on human resources, people management and human systems. Doug’s areas of expertise are business strategy, operations and finance.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ask Doug & Polly: How much debt?

Ask Doug & Polly: How much debt?

QUESTION: I’m planning to start a business. I have some investors who are interested in providing the capital I will need. They are willing to…

Watch Now: Related Video

Bed Bath & Beyond Considers Options Including Bankruptcy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News