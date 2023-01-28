Ask Doug & Polly: Four top self-help tips to help you succeed

QUESTION: It seems as if there are thousands of self-help books, videos and courses. In addition, tens of thousands of people want to be your life coach, success counselor, business coach or spiritual guide. It’s overwhelming. Do you have a perspective on what it takes to succeed?

ANSWER: We have spent much time listening to the likes of Earl Nightingale, Brian Tracy, Deepak Chopra and Brendon Burchard. Many of their books and cassette tapes (yes, we are old; we have cassette tapes) still line the shelves of our office. After years of study, we have concluded that their messages are, in essence, all the same. They are just packaged in different ways.

They use different analogies, different acronyms and tell different stories, but at the end of the day, they are saying the same thing. To gain success, it all boils down to these four points:

1. Decide what you want. It’s been said that America is the land of opportunity, where people can have almost anything they want. However, most Americans don’t know what they want. They have never taken the time to think through and write down their goals. Success in any field begins by deciding what you want.

Oft-quoted baseball legend Yogi Berra once said, “If you don’t know where you are going, you might wind up someplace else.”

Too many people wander through life aimlessly — moving from job to job, relationship to relationship — with no plan and no direction. They bounce from thing to thing, just doing what comes next, never intentionally changing the direction of their lives.

In the end, they often become angry and bitter because they haven’t accomplished what others have. But they have no one to blame but themselves.

The first step on the path to success is to decide what success means for you. Then write your goals down.

2. Develop a plan. If you have decided what you want and written it down, you are ahead of 90% of the population.But how are you going to get there? Goals without a plan are just dreams. Develop a detailed plan that includes each step on your way to success. Spell out what you are going to do, when you will do it and the resources you will use.

Identify the obstacles you will have to overcome, and there will be some. Develop a plan to get around, over or through them.

3. Execute your plan. To achieve any meaningful goal, you need to take action. Knowing your goals and developing a plan to achieve them are important, but without action, you’ll go nowhere. There is no substitute for hard work. There never has been, and there never will be.

4. Periodically reassess. At least once a year, step back and review your goals and your plan to achieve them. Are your aims the same? Do you want the same things you wanted earlier? Are your goals achievable, or do you need to adjust them? It’s fine to change what you want to accomplish, but make it an explicit decision.

Is your plan working? Is it going to get you where you want to go? Even if you haven’t seen results yet, you might be doing the right things. Remember the stone cutter who pounded the rock 99 times with no apparent result? On the 100th swing, the rock broke. However, it wasn’t the last swing alone that broke the rock, but the 99 others that came before as well.

On the other hand, if the plan is leading you away from your aims, change it. Insanity has been defined as doing the same thing again and again, and expecting different results. Regardless of whether you are seeing movement, it is critical to determine if the plan you are executing will get you to your goals. If so, stick with it. If not, make the necessary adjustments. Recommit fully, and get on with execution.

That’s it. Achieving what you want in life is as simple, and as difficult, as that. What are you waiting for?