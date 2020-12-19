Ask Doug & Polly: Having a lack of funding for a startup business isn’t the problem. It is a symptom.

QUESTION: I have a great concept for a new business. Unfortunately, I’m having a really hard time getting funding. Do you have any ideas?
ANSWER: We hear this concern frequently from entrepreneurs contemplating a startup.
However, we don’t think that a lack of funding is typically the issue — it’s a symptom.
The issue is typically that the would-be business owner either doesn’t need funding (in spite of what he/she may think) or doesn’t have a compelling business plan that lays out clearly why prospective investors should plop down their hard-earned funds.
It is critical to think about the deal from the investor’s perspective. You must show potential investors what’s in it for them or they won’t be interested.
The tips below are not, nor are they intended to be, comprehensive. However, they will give you a good start and provide a good acid test for any plan you develop.
If your business plan doesn’t address these issues, it isn’t sufficient.
Don’t need funding: Many businesses can be bootstrapped at low cost. That is they can be self-funding with minimal or no investment.
Companies that meet this criteria have the following characteristics:
- Very low or no startup costs and very low fixed costs.
- Working capital can be kept to a minimum as there is no need for large amounts of inventory or carrying huge accounts receivable.
- Overhead costs are modest, including being about to work out of the home or a local coworking space.
- Employees either aren’t necessary or can be hired as needed on an hourly basis.
- Revenue that exceeds variable costs can be generated quickly.
These businesses can be cash flow positive almost from the get-go.
We’ve been approached numerous times by people wanting us to invest in these types of startups. Our response is always the same. You don’t need funding. You need to sell something. Get started. Demonstrate that there are people who are willing to pay for the product or service you are offering and that there are enough of them to allow you and your business to thrive.
One caution is that you may have a period of time during which you can’t pay yourself.
You’ll need a plan for overcoming this, but know that eclipsing breakeven cash flow on a personal level will take twice as long and cost twice as much as you think. Build a contingency into your thinking.
Business plan: If the enterprise you wish to launch doesn’t fit the above criteria and you don’t personally have the money to underwrite the venture, you will need to seek funding.
There are many sources of funding that range from friends and family members to private angel investors to venture capital firms to alternative lenders.
But one thing that all of these potential sources of funds will — or should — require is a solid business plan.
You can find detailed instructions on how to write a business plan on the web (and we suggest you do this research). However, there are a number of fundamental questions that any good business plan must address:
- Why should a perspective customer buy your product or service rather than a competitor’s? What makes your offering different, better, worth the price you will charge? What unmet need are you meeting or what need are you meeting better than the alternatives that currently exist?
- Is there a segment of the market that values the thing that makes your offering different, and is it large enough to sustain your business?
- How will you reach your target segment with your marketing message?
- What are the barriers to entry in your business? In other words, if you are successful, what will keep others from copying your idea?
In addition to addressing these questions, you’ll need a good set of financial projections. The financial projections must clearly show:
- The economics of your business. You’ll need to lay out the one-time costs (such as equipment costs) and the overhead costs (including rent and utilities). Also, do you have a positive variable contribution where you can sell the product or service for more than it costs you to deliver it?
- How deep a hole will you dig before you become cash flow positive and therefore how much money will you need?
- What you are willing to give up to get the funds, whether you will use equity or debt?
- How long will it take for investors to earn back their investment?
- How much can investors expect to make after they have earned back their investment (that’s the return on investment)?
Doug and Polly White have a large ownership stake in Gather, a company that designs, builds and operates collaborative workspaces. Polly’s focus is on human resources, people management and human systems. Doug’s areas of expertise are business strategy, operations and finance.