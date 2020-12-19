Ask Doug & Polly: Having a lack of funding for a startup business isn’t the problem. It is a symptom.

Very low or no startup costs and very low fixed costs.

Working capital can be kept to a minimum as there is no need for large amounts of inventory or carrying huge accounts receivable.

Overhead costs are modest, including being about to work out of the home or a local coworking space.

Employees either aren’t necessary or can be hired as needed on an hourly basis.

Revenue that exceeds variable costs can be generated quickly.

These businesses can be cash flow positive almost from the get-go.

We’ve been approached numerous times by people wanting us to invest in these types of startups. Our response is always the same. You don’t need funding. You need to sell something. Get started. Demonstrate that there are people who are willing to pay for the product or service you are offering and that there are enough of them to allow you and your business to thrive.

One caution is that you may have a period of time during which you can’t pay yourself.

You’ll need a plan for overcoming this, but know that eclipsing breakeven cash flow on a personal level will take twice as long and cost twice as much as you think. Build a contingency into your thinking.