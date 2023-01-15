Ask Doug & Polly: Liquidity in a small business

QUESTION: My small business is doing well and making money. It’s starting to accumulate some cash. I’m thinking of taking some cash out of the business, but how much should I keep in it?

ANSWER: First, congratulations. In general, accumulating cash in your business puts you in a good position.

In any business, liquidity is important. You need enough cash to pay your obligations. That is, over time, the amount of cash that flows into your business must be greater than or equal to the amount of cash that flows out of it.

You can endure negative cash flow in the short term by dipping into reserves, selling assets or raising capital (either debt or equity). How long you can sustain negative cash flow is a function of the size of the hole you are digging each month, how much reserve you have and your ability to raise cash. Nevertheless, you will eventually have to achieve positive cash flow or the business will go bankrupt.

Beyond simply meeting monthly obligations, it is a good idea to have a safety net: a cash reserve to help you through lean times. Suppose a big customer doesn’t pay your invoice, or sales decline significantly. Such events are common, and a sufficient reserve will help you weather the storm long enough to make appropriate adjustments to your business.

The size of the safety net you need is a function of the volatility of your business. In stable businesses, a cash reserve equal to a couple of months of your obligations might be sufficient. In businesses that are more volatile, you might need a safety net that will see you through a drought of six months or more.

In general, liquidity that exceeds a reasonable safety net won’t hurt the business. However, we have seen companies that are flush with cash overspend. For example, Reece Sewing Machine Co. had been in the business of leasing machines that made buttonholes since the turn of the 20th century. It had never sold a machine, only leased them.

As a result, the company had a healthy monthly cash inflow from the lease base with relatively little associated expense. Shortly after World War II, it switched to selling buttonhole machines. It was getting all of the cash from the lease base plus all of the revenue from the sale of the new machines it built. Quickly, Reece was awash in cash.

This enabled the company to expand its overhead significantly, which it did. Unfortunately, as machines got old, they dropped out of the lease base, which was no longer being increased. Revenue from that source began to dwindle.

Because of the large overhead cost Reece had added, cash flow got tight. Then management hit on an idea: Sell the lease base to generate more cash quickly and allow Reece to continue to support the vast infrastructure it had built.

This sustained the company in the short term. However, the end result was predictable. In a few short years, Reece had sold off almost all of its lease base. Out of ways to generate enough cash to sustain its inflated overhead, Reece spiraled toward bankruptcy.

The morale of the story is, despite having abundant liquidity, companies should be frugal with spending.

A more recent example of a business with excess cash resulting in overspending is WeWork, the coworking giant. For years, WeWork has received massive investments (mostly from Japan-based SoftBank). These investment dollars enabled WeWork to grow rapidly despite losing a massive amount of money, largely because it was overspending. Expenses were reported to be twice that of revenue.

It all unraveled when investors balked at WeWork’s initial public offering. Ultimately, the offering was withdrawn and the CEO left the company. SoftBank put an additional $5 billion into the company to keep it afloat while austerity measures were implemented. A subsequent IPO was successful, but the company continues to lose money.

Even if you don’t overspend, holding significant amounts of cash is a bad idea because it is an inefficient use of capital. It is much more prudent to invest the cash in growing your business or to return it to shareholders so that they can invest it in other ventures. If you plan to reinvest the money in your business, it might be wise to build a war chest, a fund that can be used to expand your business through organic growth or acquisition.

If you decide to return the money to shareholders, you can do this either by declaring a dividend or repurchasing the company’s stock. Dividends are the most frequent way companies return capital to shareholders. However, a publicly held company might repurchase stock if it thinks that the share price is too low. Privately held businesses most often repurchase stock as part of an ownership change, such as a leveraged buyout.

Appropriate liquidity is important for all businesses. Make sure you understand how much liquidity your business needs, and develop a plan to achieve it.