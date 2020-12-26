Ask Doug & Polly: Overhead value analysis is a powerful tool for reducing waste and increasing profitability

This always involves getting an organization chart (which may have to be created). The goal of this step in the process is to gain a very clear understanding of how the senior people think the organization runs. (Caution: The understanding of senior people, even in a small company, does not always match reality.)

2. Identify the tasks and the time people are spending on each: The third party should then meet individually with each employee or at least a reasonable sample of the employees to ask how they spend their time.

Have them lay out exactly what tasks they do. Then ask how long it takes to do each task.

When the estimates don’t pass the sniff test, push harder, asking penetrating questions and requesting to see work products. You want the estimates to be as accurate as possible.

Watch out for people who inflate the time it takes to do their work. Amazingly, after the math is done, it often turns out that the sum of the time people spend doing their tasks is significantly less than the number of hours for which they are paid.

3. Determine the number of hours it should take to do each task: You have already identified the time that people said they spent doing each task.