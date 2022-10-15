Ask Doug & Polly: Research marketing

QUESTION: I’m a copywriting consultant. I launched a cold calling campaign, pitching my services to directors of communications/marketing of trade associations. More than 2,000 calls later, I’ve only landed three one-time jobs. However, I now have a list of 600 people who at least sounded remotely interested in my services. How do I convert this lukewarm interest into an in-person meeting at the least and hopefully a sale?

ANSWER: Marketing may get you an initial gig, but to get the initial assignment, you’ll need to be top of mind when a copywriting consultant is needed. Here’s one technique that works.

To be viewed as the “go to” person for copywriting, plan to write a series of articles. Be creative regarding content. You might choose topics such as “The Pros and Cons of Using an External Copywriter,” “How to Select a Copywriting Consultant” or “What Makes a Good Copywriting Consultant?” Options are limitless. Follow these steps to secure four face-to-face meetings.

First meeting: Interview prospective clients for your article; you want to tap their expertise. Promise that this is not a sales call and that you won’t print anything identifying them or their organization without approval. Many will accept the meeting. If a prospect declines, ask if you can contact him or her when you are writing a future article.

Ask the same set of questions to each interviewee. Remember, this meeting is about them. The interviewee is the expert. This is not the time to show your prowess. Make good on not turning the meeting into a sales call. Even if someone asks about your services, schedule another meeting to discuss that, and move on.

When concluding, ask if there are others you should interview? People will provide names, because the process has been pleasant. Also, ask if you can speak with him/her prior to publishing to present your ideas and get feedback? Most will agree.

Second meeting: Once you have the necessary content, outline your article. Schedule a second meeting with those who agreed to provide feedback. Your outline should be crisp, clear and short no more than a few pages. In this meeting, you’ll position yourself as a copywriting expert.

Third meeting: Write the article. Quote those you’d like to serve. Schedule a meeting with each person you are quoting to get approval. Most will take the meeting, but if not, remove the quote. You promised to get approval.

Fourth meeting: Publish the article. There are many newspapers, magazines and online publishers looking for well-researched, well-written and thoughtful content. When others read your article, you’re positioned as an expert with a broader group. Invest in nice reprints. You may want to frame or laminate them. Ask the people you quoted for a brief meeting to deliver a copy.

You are now positioned as an expert with those you interviewed.

Repeat the process. Before long, people will be calling you asking for help.