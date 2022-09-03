Ask Doug & Polly: Should I sell part of my small business?

QUESTION: I have had someone offer to buy a portion of my small business. How should I think about whether this is a good idea?

ANSWER: Do you personally need the money? Is selling a portion of your business the best way to get the money? Consider all options: a second mortgage on your house , selling other assets or investments. If you have determined that selling a portion of your business is the best way to get the money you need, the sale may well be prudent.

If you do not need the money for personal reasons, would the sale make the smaller piece of the business that you will retain worth more than the larger portion of the business that you would own if you didn’t sell? The answer might be, “yes” in three situations:

The proceeds from the sale enable expansion. In some cases, the cash infusion will allow a business to purchase equipment and/or facilities that will enable geographic expansion or the addition of a new offering. Such an expansion could make a smaller portion of the expanded business worth more than a larger piece of the existing business.

The sale allows you access to resources that would create value:

Synergies that would grow revenue. If the entity wishing to make the investment were in a position to pass your company business, the investment might make sense.

Synergies that would allow cost reductions. If the investor could reduce one of your major costs, the sale might be a good idea.

Access to intellectual capital. If the partial sale gives you access to unique knowledge, the benefit may be significant.

The sale would reduce the risk faced by your business — Property management companies do well when real estate sales are down, because more people rent. Real estate sales agencies do well when homes are selling quickly. These two businesses are counter cyclical—when one is up the other is down and vice versa. A mutual investment might provide both businesses with needed protection against bankruptcy during the adverse portion of the business cycle.

If one or more of the scenarios above are applicable, selling may make sense. However, unless there are compelling reasons, we caution entrepreneurs against giving up control of their business. Once that happens, your fate is in the hands of another.