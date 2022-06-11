Ask Doug & Polly: Should unemployed candidates receive less consideration?

QUESTION: I’m hiring for my small business. Some of the candidates I see are unemployed. Should they receive less consideration than a candidate who currently has a job?

ANSWER: Employers should hire the person who will create the most value for their organization. We believe that most employers attempt to do this. To do anything else would be to destroy shareholder value. Theoretically, a candidate’s current employment status shouldn’t impact their ability to create value for a new employer. With that said, hiring is an inexact science. Therefore, hiring managers will look for any clue as to a prospective employee’s future performance.

One line of thinking is that a prospective employee who is employed is desirable, at least to their current employer. A prospective employee who was laid off is not a desirable employee, at least to their former employer. Based on this thinking, some hiring managers tend to favor prospective employees who are currently employed.

We believe that such thinking is overly simplistic. Certainly, in the current hiring environment, where good candidates are scarce, we suggest not dismissing candidates simply because they are not currently employed. Dig deeper. When considering a prospective employee who is not currently employed, we believe that three questions should be asked.

Why was the candidate’s prior employment terminated? — A bookkeeper who was fired because they were found to have embezzled is likely not a good candidate for a job in accounting. A bookkeeper losing a job because the company made a decision to consolidate the function in another state is a very different thing. A candidate who was dismissed for poor performance may not be as strong a candidate as one whose previous employer closed its doors due to lack of sales.

Ask unemployed candidates why their last job ended. If the candidate becomes your top choice for the job, verify their response by speaking to their former supervisor.

How long has the candidate been unemployed? — A candidate who was laid off two weeks ago is very different from one who has been unemployed for three years. For the long-term unemployed, why has it been so long between jobs? The economy matters. Higher unemployment rates may justify longer periods of unemployment. Obviously, that is not the case in the current environment.

Long-term unemployment can be, but isn’t necessarily, a sign of lack of ambition. For example, perhaps the candidate was unemployed because they were devoting large amounts of time to care for an aging parent. If the prospect now has time because this parent has recently passed away, the prospect may well be an attractive hire. If a prospective employee has been unemployed for a lengthy period, prospective employers should make sure to understand why.

What has the prospective employee been doing since losing their job? — A prospective employee who has used their period of unemployment to accomplish something meaningful is a stronger candidate than one who has spent most of their time “just hanging out.” Has the prospective employee upgraded their skills? Have they accepted temporary work to bring in some cash while continuing to look for work? The more industrious a prospective employee has been during their period of unemployment, the more likely they are to be industrious in their next job.

If you are a hiring manager, rather than dismissing unemployed candidates out of hand, particularly in this environment, consider these three questions. If you are unemployed and looking for work, make sure that you are prepared to give truthful and impressive answers to these questions.