Ask Doug & Polly: Starting a successful business is difficult but following these tips will tip the odds in your favor

QUESTION: I’m thinking about starting a business. Do you have any tips that could improve my probability of success?

ANSWER: As we are sure you know, launching a new business is risky and difficult.

The odds are stacked against you, but following the five tips below will significantly increase your chance of success.

1. Make sure you are committed and prepared to work very hard: We joke that one of the nice things about being an entrepreneur is that you only have to work half-days. You can do anything you want with the other 12 hours.

This is funny, in part, because it’s true. Starting a business is hard work and most don’t succeed.

Before you begin this journey, make sure that you have what it takes to succeed and that you are willing to commit completely.

2. Know how you will get the primary work of the business done: This may sound like remedial advice. Unfortunately, we have seen it too many times. Would-be entrepreneurs launch a startup or buy a franchise only to discover they don’t know the first thing about doing the primary work of their business.