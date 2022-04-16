Ask Doug & Polly: The most important skill for a small businessperson

QUESTION: I’m thinking about starting a small business. What are the most important attributes for a small businessperson?

ANSWER: The three most important personal attributes you’ll need to succeed as a small business person are adaptability, persistence and the willingness to work hard.

In our opinion, the most important skill for small businesspeople is adaptability. In most cases, what you start out to do will not be exactly what you’re doing when you are ultimately successful. Your strategy will change. You’ll alter your tactics. As you roll out your enterprise, you’ll discover that things you expected to work well don’t work at all. You’ll stumble into things that you didn’t expect to work that will. You’ll see others in your industry doing things that will work well for your organization and you’ll copy them. You’ll have to be able to adapt.

Even if you are one of the lucky ones and your initial ideas work flawlessly, the world will change around you. We know an entrepreneur who went into business as a residential realtor. When the market for home sales collapsed, he morphed his business into property management since the two businesses require similar skills, but are countercyclical. We’ve been forced to morph our own business multiple times.

If you are going to be a small businessperson, the only thing that will be constant is change. You will have to adapt or see your enterprise swallowed up by a rising tide of change. A close second to adaptability is persistence.

Inevitably, the journey of a small businessperson will be filled with bumps in the road. You’ll lose big customers. Good employees will leave your company—some may become competitors. The government will change regulations, almost always making things more complex. To succeed, you will have to be willing to persist through difficult times.

As Calvin Coolidge observed, “Nothing in the world can take the place of persistence. Talent will not; nothing is more common than unsuccessful men with talent. Genius will not; unrewarded genius is almost a proverb. Education will not; the world is full of educated derelicts. Persistence and determination alone are omnipotent.”

In addition to the willingness to persist, you will need the financial wherewithal to persist. You’ll need a cash reserve that will see you through the lean times. When considering the launch of a business, assume that everything will take twice as long and cost twice as much as you expect. If you can’t afford this, delay the launch of your enterprise. Conservatism in the planning stage is often a lifesaver down the road.

Finally, you must be willing to work very, very hard. Running a small business is difficult. Your days will be much longer than eight hours. If your week starts on Monday, you’ll pass 40 hours on Thursday, but you won’t slow down. You’ll be on call 24/7. You’ll wake up at night thinking about that stubborn problem your business faces. We often joke that as an entrepreneur, you only have to work half-time. You can do anything you want with the other 12 hours in the day. Success as an entrepreneur requires hard, hard work and there is no substitute for it.

Running a small business is filled with challenges, but if you are adaptable, have the willingness and the wherewithal to persist, and are willing to work very hard, you greatly improve your odds of success. Adaptability, persistence and hard work, these are the keys to success in small business, but they are three important attributes no matter what your endeavor.