At Estes Express Lines, employee feedback is key

With third- and fourth-generation descendants of founder Webb Wallace Estes working at the company he created in 1931, Estes Express Lines continues to foster a family feel through a peer-to-peer recognition program, encouraging employee feedback and trusting current staff to recommend new hires.

“We think Estes is best when the people who are doing the work have a say in it,” says Webb Estes, vice president for process improvement. “We want to listen first to hear the best ideas and then move forward. And I’d much rather pay our employees to find great resources than outsource that process. A lot of team members have their own family members working for the company.”

The peer recognition program, added last year, is an acknowledgment that anyone can identify best practices deserving of attention.

“We have a culture that wants to say thank you and appreciate each other, but when you’re busy, it can be hard to find a time to do those things the way you should,” Estes says. “This helps our leaders to let people know they’ve done their job well.”

Describing the last two years as a “roller-coaster,” Estes says the company managed to avoid layoffs in 2020 and also offered interest-free loans to help employees whose families were struggling financially.

“We’re privately held and debt-free,” he said. “What that allows us to do is focus on our employees and customers, not shareholders or banks.”

Then in 2021, Estes Express added nearly 8,000 team members.

“We really had to focus on onboarding, because normally we grow at a steady rate,” he says. “When you bring that many people on, you want to keep the culture. We wanted to make sure our new team members feel part of the team.”

Estes points to the company’s turnover rate of roughly 15%, in stark contrast with the nationwide average for large freight carriers of approximately 90%.

“I’m proud of our retention,” Estes says. “It starts with getting the right people and paying a fair wage, then getting them to buy into the culture.”

Another way Estes Express seeks to support employees is through its partnership with Corporate Chaplains of America, which offers services to team members during times of crisis or everyday challenges. A chaplain has been available for the Richmond corporate office and main terminal for nearly 15 years.