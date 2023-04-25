As the giant Silicon Valley Bank tottered and fell while selling securities that had plunged in value, Richmond-based Atlantic Union Bank tidied up its balance sheet by unloading securities, but with only a small loss.

It completed that cleanup the day before Silicon Valley Bank's collapse.

Meanwhile, it is showing big growth in loans to business across its Virginia-anchored market as well as for construction, land development and new mortgages.

The bank used the roughly $500 million it received to reduce high-cost loans from the Federal Home Loan Bank, it reported.

In all, Atlantic Union's balance sheet moves resulted in a pretax hit amounting to $13.4 million from the sale of securities with a book value of $505.7 million. It unloaded the paper over six days: January 18, February 9 and March 6 to March 9 - ending the sales the day before Silicon Valley Bank's collapse.

The pre-tax loss on those sales depressed first quarter earnings to $32.7 million, or 44 cents a share, compared with $43.7 million a year ago. Without that loss, Atlantic Union's earnings would have risen to $47.2 million.

Silicon Valley Bank suffered a run on deposits after its mostly high tech and venture capital customers learned it was trying to deal with unrealized losses of more than $15 billion on its securities holdings. Many of those deposits were uninsured, although the federal bailout ended up covering those.

But one of Atlantic Union's strengths is a stable deposit base, said John C. Asbury, president and chief executive officer.

During the first quarter, deposits grew at an annualized rate of 13.3% during the first three months of the year to $16.46 billion. That included just $541 million, or 3%, held in uninsured deposits of more than $250,000.

“Our franchise remains strong even in these uncertain times as we are a diversified, traditional, full-service bank that delivers the products and services of a larger bank with the local decision making, responsiveness and client service orientation to positively set us apart from other banks, both larger and smaller," Asbury said.

Rising interest rates squeezed Atlantic Union's margins, as what it paid in interest on deposits and its other financings rose faster than increases in what it charged for the loans it made.

Its average cost of deposits rose during the first three months of the year to 1.28% from 0.72% during the final quarter of 2022.

Overall, loans increased at an annualized rate of 3.8% during the quarter to $14.58 billion, as the average interest rate charged for these rose to 5.35% from 4.9%. Atlantic Union's loans to deposit rate of 88.9% is much higher than Silicon Valley Bank's was, and is relatively high for any bank, suggesting that it is more focused on the basic banking business of making loans and funding that with deposits than many larger banks are.

Loans on which it is not being paid accounted for just 0.2% of its holdings.

Meanwhile, Atlantic Union's loan book is signaling that the housing market remains red hot in Virginia and the other Southern states where the bank operates, since its fastest growing business was in loans for construction and land development, up 29% on an annualized basis during the quarter to $1.18 billion, while mortgage loans for home purchases increased 14.8% to $974 million.

Loans to businesses, its largest book, rose 13.5% to $3.08 billion.

Commercial real estate lending, however, softened.