AutoZone plans $185.2 million East Coast distribution center in New Kent County

Auto parts retailer AutoZone plans to invest $185.2 million to build a new East Coast warehouse and distribution center in New Kent County.

The Memphis, Tenn.-based chain, the nation's largest retailer of aftermarket automotive parts and accessories, plans to construct an 800,000-square-foot distribution center and direct import facility in the New Kent City Center.

The distribution center is planned on 140 acres at the southeast quadrant of Interstate 64 at the Route 106 exit. The land fronts along I-64.

The project is expected to create 352 new jobs, according to a release from Gov. Glenn Youngkin's office.

AutoZone’s distribution center will enable the chain to access about half of U.S. consumers within a one-day drive. The chain has more than 145 stores in Virginia - about 18 in the Richmond region - and more than 735 stores in neighboring states along the East Coast.

“During our rigorous and competitive search process to identify our next distribution center location, Virginia and New Kent County leadership were tremendous and instrumental in us deciding to join this wonderful community," , we are very excited to be a part of the New Kent community and Greater Richmond region,” Bill Rhodes, AutoZone's chairman, president and CEO, said in a statement.

"Our large-scale investment in New Kent County is an important part of our strategy for accelerated growth and represents our commitment to always put customers first,”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with New Kent County and The Port of Virginia to secure the project for Virginia. Former Gov. Ralph Northam approved a $2.512 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist New Kent County with the project.

The company also is eligible to receive benefits from the Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant Program, and funding and services to support AutoZone’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program. Dominion Energy Virginia will also assist with the project.

“AutoZone and its representatives have proven to be premier business partners to the New Kent County team, and we are especially thankful for the 352 full-time employment positions that will be created within the count," Thomas Evelyn., chairman of the New Kent Board of Supervisors, said in a statement. "The addition of a Fortune 500 company to our community is a game changer and we look forward to a robust future as New Kent County continues to grow.”