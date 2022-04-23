Back at work? Richmond-area employers adjust to new COVID chapter

After two years of working remotely from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, Monique Finneran is now going back to work at Atlantic Union Bank's local office two days a week.

Finneran, a Midlothian resident, was interviewed and hired for her job at Atlantic Union in September though an online process. Since then, she has seen many of her co-workers only "shoulders up" in online meetings.

"Going into the office, it was really interesting to see what people look like in person," Finnerman said. "You meet somebody finally, and you think, 'you are way taller than I thought.'"

She is one of numerous employees for Richmond-based Atlantic Union Bank who transitioned starting April 18 from a remote, work-at-home model into a hybrid work model, working part-time from home and part-time at offices. The change affects the company's corporate staff. Employees at its 114 bank locations have been working at those branches throughout the pandemic.

Police capture second escapee from state mental hospital The second of two escaped patients from Eastern State Hospital is in police custody, but now Gov. Glenn Youngkin and his administration have t…

The switch to a hybrid work model is "a reasonable balance," between the demand for remote work options and the collaboration and mentorship offered by working together in an office, said John C. Asbury, the chief executive officer of Atlantic Union Bank, which has about 2,000 employees and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp.

"We don’t think it is a good idea to keep all of the corporate office space and personnel virtual from now on," Asbury said. "We worry about the loss of collaboration. We worry about the ability to shape and manage the culture. I have significant concerns about the ability to deliver what I would call real-time informed feedback and the coaching and development of people, particularly folks who are early in their careers."

The company said its approach is primarily hybrid, with 82% of the corporate staff working at least two days a week in the office. Department managers can determine how much office-time work is needed. About 16% of the workforce will continue to be remote, and about 2% will be in the office full time because their jobs require face-to-face interaction with customers or other staff members.

"I think the power of human interaction is very real, and so we think this is a reasonable balance," Asbury said. "We do recognize the nature of work has changed. That is a fact. We do not dispute that, and rather than fight it we want to embrace it and use it to our advantage."

"People want more flexibility, and they have earned it because they have demonstrated they can do their jobs well remotely," Asbury said. "But I do think it has come at a cost. It is more difficult to collaborate and I think relationships are not built as well."

'We are committed to working flexibly"

Other Richmond-area companies also are moving people back to offices in a hybrid work model.

Henrico County-based insurance company Genworth Financial Inc. said it reopened its Virginia offices on April 4 with the majority of employees having the option to work from the office or home.

The company had previously postponed several other planned office re-opening dates over the past two years. A spokeswoman said the company decided to reopen on April 4 based on two factors: A sustained period of improving COVID rates and vaccination trends, and a belief that "it is important to have an option for its staff members to benefit from working with others in a shared space."

The return-to-office plan does not include "a prescribed schedule" or number of in-office days for the majority of employees, Genworth said. In the first few weeks, Tuesday and Wednesday have turned out to be the preferred in-office days for most people.

Another major employer in the Richmond area, Altria Group Inc., has committed itself to a flexible work model going forward, the company top executive said.

Most of the tobacco company's salaried workforce went remote in March 2020. "They kept delivering results while learning how to work differently and support each other," said William F. "Billy" Gifford, Altria's chief executive officer, in a speech to the Richmond Association for Business Economics earlier this month.

With remote work, it has been so successful for us ... we are committed to working flexibly going forward," Gifford said. "Most salaried employee can come in [to the office] when they want to. We think that is an important move, one that give us an advantage."

The best of both worlds

One of the Richmond region’s largest employers, credit-card company Capital One Financial Corp., cancelled plans in October to re-open its U.S. offices by Nov. 2.

The company has said it wants to re-open its offices this year, but it has made no plans to do that so far, the company said this week. “This delay in plans has not diminished our eagerness to welcome associates back to the workplace, nor has it changed our excitement about Capital One’s future as a hybrid work company,” the company said.

Finneran, the Atlantic Union Bank employee, said she was not a big fan of working from home at the start of the pandemic.

"At the time the pandemic hit, I worked for another organization and I dreaded having to work from home," she said. "I am a people person. I love to chat and see people. I get energized by people."

Yet she has come to appreciate some of the flexibility of working from home and said she appreciates how the company is approaching a hybrid model.

"[The company] gave us time to deal with the things we have become accustomed to at home - childcare and those kind of things – and gave us time to mentally prepare," for coming back to the office, Finneran said.

"The hybrid model is excellent, because you get the best of both worlds," she said. "There are days when I can work from home and in between meetings I can run and put laundry in the washing machine. Then there are those days when I can get dressed up and go into the office and have adult conversations face-to-face. Those hallway conversations are invaluable."