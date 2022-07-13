 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bank of America closing Lakeside Avenue branch

  • 0

The Bank of America branch at 4921 Lakeside Ave. near Bryan Park is closing.

The location was previously a First & Merchants National Bank and Sovran Bank.

The closure is planned for Sept. 13.

The property is valued at $943,000, according to Richmond Real Estate Assessor’s Office. The two-story building was constructed in 1964.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

72nd anniversary of Richmond's first Black firefighters celebrated

72nd anniversary of Richmond's first Black firefighters celebrated

“They worked together as a team during a period of segregation, determined to succeed in an unbalanced environment, because there were no other members employed that looked like them at that time and an unspoken culture that endured at the time,” said Petersburg Fire Chief Tina R. Watkins.

Watch Now: Related Video

New 8@4 presented by Massey Cancer Center! We've got throwing stars, throwing jabs, touring the canal and much more!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News