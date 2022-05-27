Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Base Camp celebrates 14 years

Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Base Camp has been an influential real estate magnate in the Greater Richmond Area for more than 14 years. Founded by broker John O’Reilly and three other partners, it became affiliated with Better Homes & Gardens in 2016 — and business has skyrocketed ever since.

Featuring two locations in the region, the company employs 63 agents and brokers here. They strive to provide exceptional service in Central Virginia while maintaining a loyal customer base. To ensure they do, members follow a set of core values nicknamed P.A.I.G.E. — Passion, Authenticity, Inclusion, Growth and Excellence. They pride themselves on being productive and making sure clients quickly find the perfect property for their needs.

The base camp has won numerous awards both locally and nationally, such as Better Homes & Gardens’ Community Involvement Award and the Virginia Housing Development Authority’s Service to Virginia Award.

Assisting the community is one of its biggest motivations. Whether it’s volunteering with the local USO or organizing coat drives, they make sure to reach out.

“We do this stuff because recognition is nice, but it’s who we are,” O’Reilly says.

Besides its community focus, the real estate base camp makes sure to amplify its employees’ hard work. Operating in this industry requires a lot of energy, and the company makes a point to acknowledge its workers for that.

One way is by highlighting a worker each week.

As Shelby Beck, its marketing director, explains, “We make a video of the designated employee and showcase not only their work but who they are outside of it. We want to show what makes us all unique.”

It’s also not uncommon to find the team out together at happy hours around the region or taking trips to training conventions and teambuilding events.

It’s not just their earnings and awards, however, that makes this Better Homes Base Camp a remarkable workplace.

As Beck notes, “It’s a fun place but also very supportive.”

The company is big on assisting one another, and it’s not out of the ordinary to find employees’ kids or pets hanging out there while their parents are finishing up some office work or out doing showings.