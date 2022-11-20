top story Big holiday deals are coming in Wednesday's Richmond Times-Dispatch THE TIMES-DISPATCH Nov 20, 2022 21 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wednesday edition of RTD will be stuffed with Black Friday deals Our Wednesday edition will be stuffed with mega deals. Become a Richmond Times-Dispatch subscriber today.Sign up for one our newsletters. PHOTOS: Tree lighting at the Jefferson Hotel through the years In December 1973, the Jefferson Hotel’s lighted Christmas tree in the atrium was a rare bright spot during the energy crisis – most traditional holiday lights, from tree lights to candles in windows, remained dark during that year’s season. Huge Christmas tree at Jefferson Hotel is one of few lighted ones. Most other trees in public places in Richmond area are without lights this year. Bob Jones Lt. Governor John Hager receives an ornament Monday, November 30, 1998 from eight-year-old heart transplant recipient Matthew Baker during the Jefferson Hotel's annual tree-lighting ceremony. ALEXA WELCH EDLUND The Hotel Jefferson celebrates Christmas with a public Christmas tree lighting, and celebration. After the illumination, tap dancers preform. DON LONG The Hotel Jefferson celebrates Christmas with a public Christmas tree lighting, and celebration. DON LONG The Hotel Jefferson celebrates Christmas with a public Christmas tree lighting, and celebration. A face in the crowd, Santa. DON LONG Richmond Christmas Mother Susan Sellers Ewing (second from left) talks with her husband Hugh Ewing (left) and Olin and Carolyn Hyde (on right) prior to the Richmond Pops Concert at The Jefferson Hotel Monday, December 16, 2002. The concert is affiliated with The Salvation Army. ALEXA WELCH EDLUND Richmond Christmas Mother Peg Freeman (left) and Santa lit the Christmas tree at The Jefferson Hotel during the annual lighting Mon. Nov. 28,2005. MARK GORMUS Lighting of the Hotel Jefferson Christmas tree. Santa switches on the tree and waves to the crowd. DON LONG Lighting of the Hotel Jefferson Christmas tree. DON LONG Lighting of the Hotel Jefferson Christmas tree. DON LONG Cast members from the Theatre IV perform at the Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the Jefferson Hotel. December 1 , 2008 CLEMENT BRITT The lighting of the Christmas tree at the Jefferson hotel on Nov. 30, 2009. DEAN HOFFMEYER The lighting of the Christmas tree at the Jefferson hotel on Nov. 30, 2009. DEAN HOFFMEYER The lighting of the Christmas tree at the Jefferson hotel on Nov. 30, 2009. DEAN HOFFMEYER Gladys Bowles, dressed as a tin soldier, prepares to walk down the stairway at the Jefferson DEAN HOFFMEYER The Jefferson tree lighting, Nov.29, 2010. DEAN HOFFMEYER The Richmond Christmas Mother, Mrs. Philip J. Bagley III stands with grandchild Huston Sgro, 3, during the Jefferson tree lighting. DEAN HOFFMEYER The Lengendary Santa descends the staircase at the Jefferson Hotel prior to the annual lighting of their Christmas tree on Nov. 29, 2010. DEAN HOFFMEYER The Mouse King and Maggie Small (right) of the Richmond Ballet play with Maya Altug at the Jefferson Hotel after the annual Christmas tree lighting on Nov. 29, 2010. DEAN HOFFMEYER Richmond Christmas Mother Jayne Ukrop is carried down the staircase by her sons Jeff Ukrop (left) and Rob Ukrop (right) at the Jefferson Hotel Tree Lighting on November 28, 2011. Jayne Ukrop's husband, Bobby Ukrop, follows with their family. EVA RUSSO A crowd gathers around the tree at the Jefferson Hotel for the annual tree lighting on November 28, 2011. EVA RUSSO Larry Flora, of Powhatan, and 2-year-old Landon Flora attend the Jefferson Hotel Tree Lighting on November 28, 2011. Flora said he and his family attend the event every year. EVA RUSSO Santa and the Snow Queen descend the stair case prior to the annual Jefferson Hotel Tree Lighting on November 28, 2011. EVA RUSSO A crowd gathers around the tree at the Jefferson Hotel for the annual tree lighting on November 28, 2011. EVA RUSSO The group from the Henrico County Pops performs before the Jefferson Hotel Tree Lighting on November 28, 2011. EVA RUSSO Bobby and Jayne Ukrop, along with their family, and a large crowd watch as characters descend the staircase at the Jefferson Hotel prior to the annual tree lighting on November 28, 2011. EVA RUSSO Characters from the cast of "My Fair Lady" descend the staircase representing the Empire Theater at the Jefferson Hotel Tree Lighting on November 28, 2011. EVA RUSSO Bobby and Jayne Ukrop, along with their family, and a large crowd watch as characters descend the staircase at the Jefferson Hotel prior to the annual tree lighting on November 28, 2011. EVA RUSSO Santa holds "Rosie", the SPCA Spokesdog, after the Christmas tree is lit in the lobby of the Jefferson Hotel in Richmond, VA Monday, Nov. 26, 2012. BOB BROWN Christmas Mother Elaine Newton Perkinson, left, husband Dr. Baxter Perkinson, DDS, and youngest grandchild, Clara Crichton, 10 months old, before the Christmas tree is lit in the lobby of the Jefferson Hotel in Richmond, VA Monday, Nov. 26, 2012. BOB BROWN Santa is surrounded as he holds "Rosie", the SPCA Spokesdog after the Christmas tree is lit in the lobby of the Jefferson Hotel in Richmond, VA Monday, Nov. 26, 2012. BOB BROWN Santa and the Snow Queen descend the staircase to light the Christmas tree in the lobby of the Jefferson Hotel in Richmond, VA Monday, Nov. 26, 2012. BOB BROWN Santa and the Snow Queen prepare to light the Christmas tree in the lobby of the Jefferson Hotel in Richmond, VA Monday, Nov. 26, 2012. BOB BROWN Santa talks with a young admirer before he lit the Christmas tree in the lobby of the Jefferson Hotel in Richmond, VA Monday, Nov. 26, 2012. BOB BROWN Vincent Ferrara, 4 months old, wore his Santa cap to watch the lighting of the Christmas tree in the lobby of the Jefferson Hotel in Richmond, VA Monday, Nov. 26, 2012. BOB BROWN Members of the Henrico Pops Chorus sang before the lighting of the Christmas tree in the lobby of the Jefferson Hotel in Richmond, VA Monday, Nov. 26, 2012. BOB BROWN An overflow crowd came to witness the lighting of the Christmas tree in the lobby of the Jefferson Hotel in Richmond, VA Monday, Nov. 26, 2012. BOB BROWN Santa shakes 4-year-old Harper Tyson's hand after turning on the tree lights at the Jefferson Hotel Monday, December 2, 2013. ALEXA WELCH EDLUND Brandy Castle of PA. takes a picture of Santa and her 2-year-old daughter Amarah Mulvaney after Santa turned on the tree lights at the Jefferson Hotel Monday, December 2, 2013. ALEXA WELCH EDLUND People wait for Santa to light the tree at the Jefferson Hotel Monday, December 2, 2013. ALEXA WELCH EDLUND Richmond Christmas Mother Kathie Markel walks down the Jefferson Hotel staircase during The Jefferson Hotel Tree Lighting Program with her 21-month-old grandson Maddox Markel and her five-year-old granddaughter Kate Winston Monday December 2, 2013. Markel's daughter Neely Winston carries Markel's 21-month-old grandson Maddox Markel. ALEXA WELCH EDLUND Mrs. Santa watches Santa count down the time to turn on the tree lights at the Jefferson Hotel Monday, December 2, 2013. ALEXA WELCH EDLUND Richmond Ballet dancers Fernando Sabino and Maggie Small walk down the staircase at The Jefferson Hotel during the tree lighting program Monday, December 2, 2013. ALEXA WELCH EDLUND Xuguang Qi holds his 6-month-old daughter Annie Qi as they wait for the tree lighting program at the Jefferson Hotel to begin Monday, December 2, 2013. ALEXA WELCH EDLUND Boys watch Frosty and Rudolph come down the staircase during the tree lighting program at the Jefferson Hotel Monday, December 2, 2013. ALEXA WELCH EDLUND Girls listen to singers during the tree lighting program at the Jefferson Hotel Monday, December 2, 2013. ALEXA WELCH EDLUND After the finale of the Jefferson Hotel tree lighting, Santa poses with children in front of the newly lit tree at the historic Richmond hotel on December 1, 2014. DEAN HOFFMEYER Richmond Christmas mother 2014 Maya Smart poses with her daughter Zora before the lighting of the Jefferson Hotel Christmas tree on December 1, 2014 DEAN HOFFMEYER Shirley Pasowicz, dancing with other elves, announces the arrival of Santa Claus at the Jefferson Hotel tree lighting on December 1, 2014 DEAN HOFFMEYER Mango the poster cat for the Richmond SPCA at the lighting ceremony of the Christmas tree at The Jefferson Hotel, Monday, Nov. 30, 2015. JOE MAHONEY Nicholas Carter, 2, of Lanexa waits for Santa at the lighting ceremony of the Christmas tree at The Jefferson Hotel, Monday, Nov. 30, 2015. JOE MAHONEY Soloist Loletha Smith (microphone) and the Gospel Music Workshop of America sing at the lighting ceremony of the Christmas tree at The Jefferson Hotel, Monday, Nov. 30, 2015. JOE MAHONEY Layla Wintsch, 8, of Richmond takes in the scene at the lighting ceremony of the Christmas tree at The Jefferson Hotel, Monday, Nov. 30, 2015. JOE MAHONEY Sara Burt, 2, of Richmond meets the Jolly Old Elf himself at the lighting ceremony of the Christmas tree at The Jefferson Hotel, Monday, Nov. 30, 2015. JOE MAHONEY Santa counts down at the lighting ceremony of the Christmas tree at The Jefferson Hotel, Monday, Nov. 30, 2015. JOE MAHONEY Santa delights his fans at the lighting ceremony of the Christmas tree at The Jefferson Hotel, Monday, Nov. 30, 2015. JOE MAHONEY Santa arrives at the lighting ceremony of the Christmas tree at The Jefferson Hotel, Monday, Nov. 30, 2015. JOE MAHONEY Nutzy, Frosty, Rudolph and gingerbread men rocked around the Christmas tree at they danced at the lighting ceremony of the Christmas tree at The Jefferson Hotel, Monday, Nov. 30, 2015. JOE MAHONEY An appreciative crowd jammed the lobby at the lighting ceremony of the Christmas tree at The Jefferson Hotel, Monday, Nov. 30, 2015. JOE MAHONEY Richmond Christmas Mother Katherine Wintsch models her gown at the lighting ceremony of the Christmas tree at The Jefferson Hotel, Monday, Nov. 30, 2015. JOE MAHONEY A standing-room-only crowd watched the traditional Christmas tree light up at the Jefferson Hotel in Richmond, VA Monday, Nov. 28, 2016. BOB BROWN Richmond Christmas Mother Becky Massey before the tree lighting ceremony at the Jefferson Hotel on Monday Nov. 28, 2016. SHELBY LUM / TIMES-DISPATCH The Gospel Music Workshop of America sings at the annual tree lighting ceremony at the Jefferson Hotel on Monday Nov. 28, 2016. SHELBY LUM / TIMES-DISPATCH Richmond Ballet dancers in the Nutcracker walk down the stairs during the annual tree lighting ceremony at the Jefferson on Monday Nov. 28, 2016. SHELBY LUM / TIMES-DISPATCH Santa and Mrs. Claus stand at the bottom of the staircase before they light the tree at the Jefferson Hotel on Monday Nov. 28, 2016. SHELBY LUM / TIMES-DISPATCH Santa lights the tree at the Jefferson Hotel on Monday Nov. 28, 2016. SHELBY LUM / TIMES-DISPATCH Santa greets Enzo Vozza Parlanti, 3, after lighting the tree at the Jefferson Hotel on Monday Nov. 28, 2016. SHELBY LUM / TIMES-DISPATCH Crowds gather for the lighting of the tree at the Jefferson Hotel on Monday Nov. 27, 2017. SHELBY LUM/TIMES-DISPATCH Christmas mother Ann Parker Gottwald walks down the stairs with her husband Teddy during the ceremony of the lighting of the tree at the Jefferson Hotel on Monday Nov. 27, 2017. SHELBY LUM/TIMES-DISPATCH Performers with Richmond Ballet's the Nutcracker walk down the stairs during the ceremony for the lighting of the tree at the Jefferson Hotel on Monday Nov. 27, 2017. SHELBY LUM/TIMES-DISPATCH Crowds gather to watch the ceremony for the lighting of the tree at the Jefferson Hotel on Monday Nov. 27, 2017. SHELBY LUM/TIMES-DISPATCH Mary Ann Lambert dances at the bottom of the stairs during the ceremony for the lighting of the tree at the Jefferson Hotel on Monday Nov. 27, 2017. SHELBY LUM/TIMES-DISPATCH Santa prepares for the lighting of the tree at the Jefferson Hotel on Monday Nov. 27, 2017. SHELBY LUM/TIMES-DISPATCH Santa poses for a photo with Imani Jones, 5, after the lighting of the tree at the Jefferson Hotel on Monday Nov. 27, 2017. SHELBY LUM/TIMES-DISPATCH Crowds gather for the 32nd tree lighting ceremony at the Jefferson Hotel in Richmond on Monday Nov. 26, 2018. DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus are ready to march during the 32nd tree lighting ceremony at the Jefferson Hotel in Richmond on Monday Nov. 26, 2018. DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD Rowan Steele, 7, of Fredericksburg, is posed with Frosty during the 32nd tree lighting ceremony at the Jefferson Hotel in Richmond on Monday Nov. 26, 2018. DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD Richmond Christmas Mother Daphne Maxwell Reid is shown at the 32nd tree lighting ceremony at the Jefferson Hotel in Richmond on Monday Nov. 26, 2018. DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD Characters, including Concert ballet of Virginia dancers, left, wait to march down during the 32nd tree lighting ceremony at the Jefferson Hotel in Richmond on Monday Nov. 26, 2018. DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD Members of CHEER wait to march during the 32nd tree lighting ceremony at the Jefferson Hotel in Richmond on Monday Nov. 26, 2018. DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD Richmond Christmas Mother Daphne Maxwell Reid, Salvation Army Captains Donald and Laura Dohmann march down during the 32nd tree lighting ceremony at the Jefferson Hotel in Richmond on Monday Nov. 26, 2018. DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD 0 Comments Tags Edition Subscriber Newsletter Related to this story Wednesday edition stuffed with great savings, deals The holiday season is almost here — and so is our mega newspaper stuffed with a huge selection of holiday bargains for shoppers. 2022 Richmond Christmas Mother advocates for those in need and those who 'take care of our community' The months since she was announced as the 2022 Richmond Christmas Mother have been an eye-opening experience for Terrell Luck Harrigan. Have an opinion? The Times-Dispatch wants to hear The Times-Dispatch is continuously evolving, and our commentary page is no different. Watch Now: Related Video Wednesday edition of The Times-Dispatch will be stuffed with Black Friday deals Looking ahead to horse racing and gaming in 2023 with sale of Colonial Downs - A1 Extra presented by Westminster Canterbury Looking ahead to horse racing and gaming in 2023 with sale of Colonial Downs - A1 Extra presented by Westminster Canterbury Coming soon: Wednesday edition of RTD will be stuffed with Black Friday deals top story Coming soon: Wednesday edition of RTD will be stuffed with Black Friday deals SB's Lakeside Love Shack offers love in every bite - 8@4 presented by Massey Cancer Center alert top story SB's Lakeside Love Shack offers love in every bite - 8@4 presented by Massey Cancer Center