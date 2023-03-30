A baker from the Lynchburg area recently won bragging rights and $1,000 prize for being the best Bojangles biscuit maker in the U.S.

Mary Thompson, a biscuit maker from a Bojangles in Forest, faced off against 11 other contestants in Bojangles’ annual Biscuit Baking Competition last week, and won first place.

“It was very stressful, intense and honestly exciting,” the 23-year-old biscuit maker said of attending the biscuit-making competition in Charlotte, North Carolina. As for winning first place, Thompson said, “I was in disbelief. My jaw dropped. I almost fell out of my chair.”

The challenge brought together the 12 top biscuit makers from over 800 Bojangles’ locations in a good old-fashioned bake-off.

The contestants competed in the chain’s test kitchen in Charlotte, in a timed event with judges carefully watching their every move. Each Bojangles biscuit is made via a delicate, 49-step process, so there are a lot of those moves, according to the chain.

“I have a lot of fun making the biscuits,” Thompson said. “I just love making food. It brings joy to me.”

“At Bojangles, our biscuit makers go through a rigorous process to be the ones who bake our prized biscuits in the restaurants, so to be recognized as one of the top 12 across our 800-store footprint is pretty impressive,” said David Whitaker, chief operating officer for Bojangles.

Thompson has been making biscuits at Bojangles for about three years. She started working in the drive-through when she was 17, but one day, when she watched her manager make biscuits, she got curious.

“I asked her to teach me and I’ve been making them ever since,” Thompson said.

Her tip for making the best biscuit: “I try to put the least amount of flour as possible, but enough to make sure it doesn’t stick. I also try not to overwork the dough and take my time.

“Just put some love in there. That’s what makes it taste good,” she added.