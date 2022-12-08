BJ's Wholesale Club opens new location in Midlothian Friday

BJ's Wholesale Club announced the opening of a new store off Hull Street in Midlothian, near the road's intersection with State Route 288.

The new store at 12201 Bridgewood Crossing Drive will include a BJ's gas location on-site offering members regular, premium and diesel fuels. It opens this Friday.

“The grand opening of our new club has been much anticipated, and we are very much looking forward to opening our doors to the Midlothian community on Friday,” said Contina McNeill, club manager of Midlothian’s BJ’s Wholesale Club, in a statement. “Our team has been working diligently to prepare our club for both new and existing members to start shopping, and we’re officially ready to welcome them in.”

BJ's offers its members access to a mobile service called ExpressPay where they can scan products as they go to avoid the checkout line. It also has alternative shopping options like curbside pickup, in-club pickup and same-day or standard delivery from its website.

BJ's Charitable Foundation supports local communities through its Feeding Communities program. The food rescue partnership donates unsold perishable food to Feeding America member food banks in its footprint. The company's partner in Midlothian is Feed More.

“We are so excited to have BJ’s Wholesale Club as part of our community, just in time for the holiday season,” said Aaron McClung, chief development officer at Feed More. “During this time of year, it is especially important to make sure that our neighbors in need have access to the basics, like quality food. With partners like BJ’s, we can ensure that this is possible and are thankful to continue developing our partnership with the organization.”