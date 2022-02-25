Black-owned restaurant with a whiskey-and-cigar lounge to open in Fan District

Charles Wilson became more aware of bourbons several years ago after his wife took him on a trip to Kentucky’s Bourbon Trail.

“That really sparked an interest for me and I definitely became curious about bourbons,” Wilson said.

When Wilson moved to the Richmond area from Chicago two years ago, he looked to see where he could create a lounge that would combine his new affection for bourbons with his curiosity toward cigars. It was an idea that he thought about years ago.

“I thought that there was just a niche that can be filled and met,” he said.

That was the beginning behind Brun, a soul food-inspired restaurant combined with a whiskey-and-cigar lounge that is slated to open on March 11 at 203 N. Lombardy St. in the Fan District.

Brun is taking over space that had been used most recently by Poor Boys, Flora and Balliceaux. And from 2001 to 2008, it was home to Bogart’s, a Fan mainstay known for its jazz in the backroom.

“The idea of a full-service restaurant with a whiskey-and-cigar lounge just made sense,” said Brun co-owner Adam Evans.

Wilson decided on Brun as the name for the restaurant-lounge because it means brown in French.

“I wanted to say something like the brown lounge or something like that, but I thought it would be a little more sophisticated if we said it in French. My oldest son happened to be taking French in high school, so I asked him how do you say ‘brown’ in French and he told me it was brun,” he said.

Using Brun for the name also was important to Wilson because it made a statement.

“Brown is indicative of the pigment and the culture of the ownership,” Wilson said. Both he and Evans are Black.

“When we think of whiskies and their brown color, and additionally, the cigar component, which most wraps and fillers are all brown, that’s where the name originated and what it encapsulates.”

***

The front portion of the 3,600-square-foot space will be for a 50-seat, full-service restaurant.

The back part — requiring several steps up and then down to get to the room — is where the whiskey-and-cigar lounge will be. That space, which can seat up 60 patrons, has a stage for musical performances.

The co-owners spent four months last year looking for the right location. They selected the spot on Lombardy Street in September.

Having the two separate spaces under one roof was appealing, Wilson said.

Many Richmonders have fond memories of the space when Bogart’s operated there, Evans said. “We’re looking forward to trying to get that same kind of recognition for us.”

The co-owners have spent about $230,000 renovating the entire space and an additional $50,000 in new furniture and fixtures.

Some of the money went to extend the stage in the back part to accommodate larger bands or musical acts.

“We want to have a live music series to highlight some of the local talent and some national artists that will come through,” Wilson said. “We want it to have that sort of speakeasy jazz vibe, where you can go in and just have some really good music playing. And you never know who comes in.”

The menu is soul food-inspired with an American flair, said Chauncey Jenkins, who was hired last fall to be Brun’s general manager. Jenkins had been general manager of Common House No. 2 social club since 2020 and held various positions at The Jefferson Hotel for nine years, including serving as general manager of the highly acclaimed Lemaire restaurant.

“What’s most important with the cuisine here is that it needs to be something that is complementary to a cigar,” Jenkins said.

The menu includes bourbon barbeque glazed short ribs, Chicago style hot dog and braised chicken with mushroom gravy.

Brun also will offer a couple of vegetarian/vegan dishes, such as a vegan stuffed sweet potato.

“We want to be very conscious of the fact that this is a trend. This is a lifestyle for people. So there’s a couple of good dishes that those types of lifestyles can be serviced,” Wilson said.

Kevin Thorpe Jr., originally from the Petersburg area, has been hired as the chef. He attended Johnson & Wales University’s culinary school and worked at Walt Disney World.

“He’s deeply rooted in a network of Black farmers who are all very passionate about taking items literally from the ground to table,” Jenkins said.

Wilson and Evans initially thought about having Brun as a Caribbean-style restaurant.

“We pivoted to have the menu be a little bit more inclusive of the other dishes along with some of those vegan dishes,” Wilson said. “There will be some experimenting. That will happen. I think that’s the creative aspect of this to take what we call a soul food-inspired type cuisine.”

From a bourbon standpoint, Brun plans to carry about 50 different variations of bourbons and whiskeys, from Irish, Scottish, American, Canadian and Japanese as well as some independent makers in Virginia including from Reservoir Distillery in Richmond.

The plan is to have a cigar distributor put a humidor on-site to be able to offer a variety of premium cigars for sale.

The whiskey-and-cigar lounge will offer paid memberships at different levels with each tier offering different features, such as providing free cigar sticks and complimentary cocktails.

The Brun Level costs $175 per month and will be capped at 50 slots. The Experience Level is capped at 250 slots, costing $125 per month. The Village Level is $60 per month with unlimited slots of in-person and virtual patronage. There’s a Fan Pass only for residents living in the Fan District who get discounts when patronizing the lounge.

Anyone 21 years and older will be able to access the whiskey-and-cigar side.

“But what we want with the membership is there to be a sense of pride and enjoyment that comes with being what we’re going to share as a member,” Wilson said. “Membership has its privileges. One of our taglines is many faces of the warm village.”

***

Wilson and Evans readily admit they have no experience in opening or running a restaurant and bar.

Wilson moved here from Chicago in March 2020 to take a job with Dominion Energy as an instructor for its nuclear energy operations. He had worked as a workforce development consultant in the energy sector while in Chicago.

A year after moving here, he left Dominion Energy and started Legacy Builders ST.E.M. Academy to provide training in a boot-camp style model in skilled trades, manufacturing and energy sectors at a location in Richmond and another in Petersburg.

His background includes about 12 years’ experience in event management and promoting clubs and events in Chicago.

Evans’ background is in education. He worked at Charlottesville Public Schools for four years and then moved to Chesterfield County schools, where he served as vice principal at Cosby High School.

With no experience, Wilson and Evans said that’s why they hired Jenkins to help run Brun and be its general manager.

Wilson had moved to Richmond’s Brookland Park Boulevard neighborhood. Evans lived across the street.

“I saw him walking across the street one day and found out he was my neighbor. To be in a neighborhood that was being gentrified with more Caucasian families and to see a Black family within a block that’s changing like that, it was a refreshing sight to see,” Wilson said.

“Just from dialogue, I found he [Evans] had a great personality, good energy. So when this idea came to mind, I knew I didn’t want to travel it alone. I had such a tremendous amount of respect for him and I proposed it to him, and he was OK with partnering with me,” he said.

The pandemic gave them a lot of time to discuss the idea. They hadn’t seen many places in the area that combined a restaurant with a cigar lounge except for Mona Lounge in the Short Pump area of western Henrico County.

“We’d have these great conversations. And among his different ideas was a way to really create a legacy for ourselves and our family,” Evans said.

Brun has five investors — Wilson, Evans, an unnamed friend of Evans and Wilson’s two adult children.

“Part of this was meant to be a legacy component,” Wilson said.

***

The idea of a whiskey-and-cigar lounge made sense, Evans said.

“It was the idea that I could be on the front end of something as opposed to trying to follow somebody,” Evans said. “This was something different. This was very, very appealing and to do something that I’ve personally haven’t done. I enjoy challenges as well. I’m not a big gambler, but it’s something that I just feel I could stand behind.”

With his background in education, Evans also liked the idea that Brun could help teach those with an interested in bourbons, whiskeys and cigars, from the novice to the aficionados.

“Charles is more versed in whiskeys and bourbons than I am, but I am still working my way up to independent knowledge, and I’m reading and learning and taking courses to get to the place where Charles is currently at,” Evans said.

“One thing that we’d look to do is to really provide a level of education to the experience,” Evans said.

He’s also looking for this type of education when it comes to cigars.

“Most people get intimidated by the size of cigars because they don’t know what’s in them or don’t know how to smoke a cigar. So one thing we want to provide is some basic level of education. People want to know a little bit more about the process — how to pair a cigar with a type of whiskey,” Evans said.