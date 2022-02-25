Bon Secours starts construction on medical office building in Richmond's East End

Construction on a new medical office building in Richmond's East End is finally taking place - nine years after Bon Secours Health System agreed to do so under a City of Richmond economic development deal.

The 25,000-square-foot medical office building will be on vacant land at 2600 Nine Mile next to health system's Richmond Community Hospital.

The $8.5 million project is expected to be completed by the end of this year. A ceremonial ground breaking took place on Feb. 22.

The two-story building will house a program to provide intensive care for adolescents and adults living with behavioral health and substance abuse disorders as well as to have space for a behavioral health tele-consult call center. Additional services include hospice and home health, community care/Instructive Visiting Nurse Association, pastoral care, and health information management.

Bon Secours promised to expand its operations in the city’s East End through the medical office building project as a part of a deal that brought the Washington NFL franchise to Richmond for its annual training camp. Under that 2013 deal, the health system bought the naming rights to the training camp facility while it secured a long-term ground lease from the city to develop the former Westhampton school at Libbie and Patterson avenues.

As part of agreement, Bon Secours committed to meeting certain requirements including the capital investment for the medical office building and the creation of 75 full-time positions with an annual payroll of $6.7 million to be maintained for at least 10 years.

Regency additions

The transformation of Regency continues as developers turn the former aging mall into a mixed-use development.

The two-level shopping center, known for decades as Regency Square, landed Henrico County Public Schools as a tenant for its its adult education center.

The school system will take over 48,500 square feet of space on the lower level near the former J.C. Penney store. It becomes one of the larger tenants.

Plans call for converting the space in classrooms for vocational training and other programs. Work should begin soon and be completed by late summer.

The tenants that had been in the space moved to other parts of the mall, said Steven Bonniville, Regency’s general manager. Part of the common area walkway also will become part of the adult education center space.

Having the adult education center as a tenant is part of the plan by the mall's owners for adding nontraditional users, Bonniville said. "We have moved on to the next phase of positioning Regency as a mixed-use community that invites everyone to the heart of the West End,” Bonniville said.

For instance, the first phase of the 320-unit Rise at Regency apartment complex that is taking root on the site of the former Sears store will be ready for the first residents in April.

Also coming temporarily to Regency in March is the Curtain Call consignment sale.

The annual mega home goods consignment sale will take place again in the former J.C. Penney store space.

Organizers are accepting consignment goods until March 6. The sale starts March 18 and runs on certain dates through April 3.