Richmond business is looking up.

A snapshot of the economic climate over the past year shows a Richmond region that is flourishing, having brought in a number of significant development projects to become one of the state’s fastest-growing areas for business and residents amid a workforce rebound after the pandemic.

However, each of those positive forces coincides with reports of an increased cost of living and a housing crunch in the Richmond area.

Trends across the past 12 months have shown favorable signs for workers in the area as more and more companies have relocated or expanded in the Richmond area.

The Richmond region ended 2022 on an upswing, with an announcement that the metropolitan statistical area had recovered 100% of the jobs it lost since the start of the pandemic more than two years earlier. The MSA is made up of 17 localities in central Virginia with Richmond at its center.

The Richmond MSA lost 72,000 jobs when businesses shuttered in March 2020 as companies also sent employees to work from home. All of those jobs had returned in the same number by late 2022, albeit, spread differently across local industries.

Manufacturing and supply chain-based employment rebounded strongly with 100% and 110% of the number of jobs, respectively, compared with 2020. Both industries are among the largest economic drivers in the area, which is a key hub for ocean ports, trucking and rail transportation.

Business services and hospitality were two other key industries that posted growth over their pre-pandemic levels, with 5% and 6% more workers, respectively.

That increase in the workforce has continued in the months after that report was issued in December 2022. About 8,000 jobs have been added regionwide since that report, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The overall number of people in the workforce also grew by a similar amount in that time, while the unemployment rate dropped to 3.0% in February 2023, down from a peak of 3.4% the month before.

For those jobs to have increased, people need a place to work. The Greater Richmond Partnership – the lead economic development group for the region – is coming off the busiest 12 months in its 20-year history.

“We can’t be more excited that people around the world are recognizing our region’s affordable cost of doing business,” said Jennifer Wakefield, president and CEO of the Greater Richmond Partnership. “Clearly our region is very hot. We have more companies looking at us with bigger projects than the last 15 years.”

The Richmond region was listed among the fastest-growing metro areas in the country two years in a row by Site Selection magazine, an industry publication for economic development. Richmond had 41.5 projects per capita in 2022, the sixth most of any U.S. metropolitan area with a population of more than 1 million . The region ranked third the year before.

Some of the most noteworthy projects over the past year included new buildings and hundreds of new jobs.

Lego Group announced a $1 billion Chesterfield County factory, including 1,761 new jobs; CoStar Group is moving forward with a $460 million, 26-story office space at its downtown campus; Oreo cookie-maker Mondelez International opened a new distribution center in Henrico County along with making a $122.5 million investment in the county; while SanMar is headed to Hanover County in a 1.1 million-square-foot distribution center.

Those are just some of the many relocation and expansion projects announced this past year.

As these companies have decided to move into central Virginia, so have people. The Richmond area has also become the most moved-to place in the commonwealth. Its growth outpaced that of Northern Virginia, even acquiring a great deal of its residents.

The region’s growth rate is at least triple that of each of the rest of Virginia’s five largest metropolitan areas, which are Northern Virginia, Lynchburg, Virginia Beach and Roanoke. The Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service found that the Richmond region grew 2.1%, a gain of 27,640 people, from 2020 to July 2022. The next closest metro areas grew 0.7%, 0.3% and 0.2%.

That report also found that the most growth in the region is happening in the counties, where New Kent, Goochland and Chesterfield grew 8.1%, 5.9% and 4.7%, respectively.

Despite all those positive indicators, one critical component of life has been getting more expensive: housing.

A Market Value Analysis report compiled and released toward the end of 2022 showed that large swaths of the region have become unaffordable to people making the median area income of about $51,000. That report was completed by the Richmond Memorial Health Foundation, PlanRVA and the Philadelphia-based Reinvestment Fund.

The region’s median home sales price rose to $291,722 in 2021, according to the report, an increase of almost $79,000 in four years.

Lower-income communities were reported to have sale prices from $103,000 to $130,000. That number, organizers said, was higher than average home sale prices in similar neighborhoods in other U.S. cities, which ranged from $53,000 to $63,000.

The Richmond region middle class was also at risk of being priced out of homes with “extraordinary” rises in sale price in neighborhoods such as Scott’s Addition, Church Hill and North Side.

The city of Richmond recently declared a housing crisis and announced a plan to spend $10 million annually over the next five years to create 1,000 affordable housing units and 2,000 homeownership opportunities for low-income residents by 2030.

While the cost of housing in the Richmond area continues to rise, it is still more affordable than many other places in the U.S. with a median sales price of $350,000 compared with $437,000 nationally.

Leaders across all of these fields are expecting the current trends to continue, with several projects in planning pipelines across the growing region and continued stress on housing costs.

Richmond-area business expansions, openings and closings 88 Street Food Urban Myth Street Food Revel Market & Bar Rams House Bar + Kitchen Stanley's Popshelf P.T. Hastings Seafood Killa Dillas Genova’s Pizza Station & Take Out Kitchen The Veil Brewing Co.'s new taproom Luxe New American Bar & Grill Wok This Way Eggs Up Grill Mayu Sushi & Thai Max’s on Broad RICH Nail Lounge Sycamore Jewelers, Midlothian Mi Casita Restaurant Ironclad Coffee Grit Coffee Rockler Woodworking and Hardware Boiling Crab Richmond Blue Cow Ice Cream Co. Suzy Sno Diablo Doughnuts RVA The Brass Tap Graybo's Sports Cards Blue Ridge Cyclery BigWife's Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams CarLotz Acacia Midtown Zoom Room Richmond Torchy's Tacos Planet Fitness Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers Three Notch'd Brewing Retail or Resell Marshalls Raising Cane's My Favorite Muffin Mattress King Anthony's on the Hill The Mill on MacArthur