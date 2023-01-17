Breeze Airways adding nonstop flights from Richmond to Los Angeles, tickets starting at $99

The low cost airlines Breeze Airways is adding nonstop flight service from Richmond International Airport to Los Angeles International Airport, starting May 18. If purchased by Jan. 23, tickets are $99 for travel by Sept. 5, 2023.

Breeze is also returning nonstop service to Providence, starting May 18.

The Los Angeles flights from Richmond will run Thursday, Sunday and Tuesday, with fares at $99 (if purchased by Jan. 23), $199 and $299.

The Providence flights will run Thursday, Sunday and Tuesday, with prices starting at $49.

Breeze already offers eight destinations nonstop from Richmond, including Charleston, S.C.; Hartford, Conn.; Jacksonville, Fla; Las Vegas, Nev.; New Orleans, La.; Phoenix, Ariz.; San Francisco, Calif.; and Tampa, Fla.

“As one of our very first cities, Richmond has responded very strongly and positively to Breeze service and this continued growth is a direct result of that,” Tom Doxey, Breeze Airways president, said in a statement. “These new nonstops expand our footprint from Richmond to both coasts and give guests...more options to experience our...brand of service.”

JetBlue Airways briefly offered nonstop flights from Richmond to Los Angeles starting in December 2020, but stopped that service in the fall of 2021, less than a year after launching the flights.

Breeze Airways will be offering the only nonstop flight from Richmond International Airport to Los Angeles International Airport.

Breeze Airways began offering service in Richmond in May of last year. The airline says that it aims to get people to their destinations "twice as fast for half the price."

Flights are now on sale at www.flybreeze.com and via the Breeze app.