Breeze Airways offering $99 flights from Richmond to Las Vegas one-way

A Breeze Airways Airbus 220-300 arrived at its gate at Richmond International Airport on Wednesday. Breeze will operate the Airbus A220-300 on its new cross-country trips from Richmond to San Francisco and Las Vegas.

 photos by SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH

Breeze Airways is offering nonstop flights from Richmond to Las Vegas for $99 one way, if purchased by Sept. 13, for travel from Oct. 26 through Feb. 14, 2023.

The sale is to mark Breeze Airways adding eight new routes to Las Vegas in the next month.

Breeze will also be offering nonstop flights from Norfolk to Las Vegas for $145 for travel from Nov. 1 through Feb. 14, 2023.

“We’re betting our guests are going to love all this new service to Las Vegas,” said Tom Doxey, Breeze’s president. “With our affordable nonstop flights from so many cities, now more people than ever can take a long weekend and visit the entertainment capital of the world.”

The price of Breeze flights from Richmond to Las Vegas varies based on the time of the year, day of the week, and more. On Breeze's website, prices currently run from $110 to $398 one-way.

Flights are now on sale at www.flybreeze.com and via the Breeze app.

