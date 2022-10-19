 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Breeze Airways offering $99 flights from Richmond to Phoenix one-way

20220610_MET_BREEZE

A Breeze Airways Airbus 220-300 arrived at its gate at Richmond International Airport in June. The airline is adding eight new routes to Las Vegas in the next month.

 SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH

Matthew Saks, Vice President of Marketing at Airbus, talks about the Airbus 220 aircraft as Breeze Airways celebrates its first anniversary flying from Richmond International Airport.

Breeze Airways is rolling out a new non-stop service from Richmond to Phoenix starting in February 2023.

To mark the occasion, the airline is offering $99 tickets one-way from Richmond to Phoenix. Tickets must be purchased by Tuesday, Oct. 24, for travel by May 16, 2023.

“Prior to today, Phoenix was our second-largest unserved market, thus it is with great excitement we welcome this news on behalf of our customers and stakeholders,” Perry J. Miller, president and CEO of the Capital Region Airport Commission, said.

Breeze Airways is currently serving five destinations from Richmond, including Charleston, New Orleans, Tampa and San Francisco. Las Vegas was added as the most recent destination last month.

The price of Breeze flights from Richmond to Phoenix varies based on the time of the year, day of the week and more. On Breeze’s website, prices currently run from $99 to $179 one way.

Richmond International Airport said this is the first time Richmond and Phoenix have been connected by a scheduled nonstop service.

Flights are now on sale at flybreeze.com or via the Breeze app.

“We always look forward to providing more convenient and affordable service for our Richmond guests,” said Tom Doxey, Breeze Airways’ president. “This new route will give our guests a faster, more convenient way to Arizona.”

