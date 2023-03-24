Goochland County-based CarMax has become the official used auto retailer of NBA franchise The Brooklyn Nets and some of its affiliates.
The multi-year agreement also includes sponsorship of the Barclays Center, the Nets home arena, WNBA team the New York Liberty and NBA G League team the Long Island Nets.
CarMax branding will be displayed on LED screens and other digital signage during all events at the Barclays Center — one of the highest-trafficked arenas in the country — including Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty home games.
There will also be a branded content series of game highlights across all four teams' social media channels.
Fans will be able to connect with CarMax through "exclusive in-game activations" that include "CarMax Lucky Row" and "CarMax Courtside" seat upgrade programs.
“We are thrilled to welcome CarMax, a brand with extensive NBA and WNBA experience, as our partner supporting the Brooklyn Nets, Long Island Nets and New York Liberty,” said Catherine Carlson at BSE Global, parent company of the Nets and Barclays Center. “We’re looking forward to collaborating on unique opportunities that will create a lasting impact for our Nets, Liberty and Long Island fans and the New York City community.”
CarMax was the presenting sponsor of the Brooklyn Nets' annual Women's Impact Game on Thursday, where the team honored its WNBA sister team the New York Liberty.
A press release for the sponsorship deal said CarMax would also support the teams' efforts to promote equitable opportunities in youth sports, with a focus on promoting active, healthy lifestyles for children.
“CarMax recognizes the power of sports as a vehicle to unite people and drive change,” said Sarah Lane, vice president of marketing at CarMax. “At the heart of this partnership is a mutual dedication to the communities in the tri-state area and the incredibly passionate fan bases of these teams. We are excited to partner with the New York Liberty, Brooklyn Nets, and Long Island Nets to elevate the fan experience, as exceptional customer experience is a cornerstone of our business.”
The company previously partnered with professional New Jersey women's soccer team, Gotham FC, in 2022. CarMax opened three stores serving the greater New York area in 2022.
Sean Jones (804) 649-6911
Twitter: @SeanJones_RTD