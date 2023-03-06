A new Buc-ee's Travel Center is in the works for New Kent County.

Buc-ee’s is planning a new travel center on Interstate 64 at Exit 211, according to the New Kent County Virginia Economic Development.

The company plans to construct a 74,000 square foot store with 120 fueling positions, 557 parking spaces, 24 Tesla charging spaces and 10 bus/RV parking spaces.

The anticipated opening date is 2027. It is the Texas-based chain's first Virginia location.

The company, which started in 1982, has locations in Texas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina and Tennessee.

“Buc-ee’s Travel Center is a family-focused travel center featuring a wide range of freshly prepared foods including home-crafted barbecue, custom made sandwiches, fresh salads and fruits, baked goods, and sweets as well as a unique collection of gifts, housewares, clothing, and weekend get-away gear," the company said in a statement.

"Buc-ee’s is open 24/7 and provides our guests with the cleanest restrooms and friendliest staff to be found anywhere; much less on I-64. Buc-ee’s is not a truck stop; 18 wheelers are not allowed on the property. Buc-ee’s is a one-of-a-kind destination. Buc-ee’s will employ (full time with benefits) over 175 residents earning an average minimum wage of $16-18 per hour," according to company.

A conditional use permit has been submitted to the county’s Planning and Zoning Department. The applicant’s request is solely limited to the review and approval of a proposed sign plan.

The Buc-ee’s development team is currently working closely with VDOT and County planning staff to evaluate transportation improvements required for the travel center, according to New Kent County Virginia Economic Development.