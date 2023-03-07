New Kent County economic development officials on Monday announced that
mega travel center chain Buc-ee’s is planning to an open a giant location off of Interstate 64.
It’s the first Virginia location for the Texas convenience store company, was has developed a loyal following of die-hard fans.
Here are five facts about the company.
Founded
Headquartered in Lake Jackson, Texas, Buc-ee’s was founded in 1982 and began expanding outside of Texas in 2001. The company is privately owned and has more than two dozen stores.
Really, really big. The company is known for enormous travel centers full of goodies open 24 hours per day, 365 days per year.
The New Kent location will measure 74,000 square feet, with 120 fueling stations and 557 parking spaces
The chain also has huge car washes at some locations. The 255-foot-long one at its Katy, Texas, store, holds the Guinness World Record for being the longest.
Tell us about these bathrooms.
The company prides itself on sparkling clean restrooms. The New Braunfels, Texas, location won an award for America’s Best Restroom, given by Cintas, a supply vendor.
What else do they sell?
The list is extensive. In addition to the typical soda, coffee, chips and candy fare, Buc-ee’s sells barbecue and brisket at a special station. There's also dizzying array of beef jerky, burritos, nuts, fried chicken, fudge and the famed "beaver nuggets." Another section is devoted to home decor.
Where else are the stores going?
The chain currently has stores in Texas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina and Tennessee and is planning many more.
Buc-ee’s was approved last week to open a third location in Florida, TV station WTSP reported. More are planned in Missouri, Alabama, Tennessee and Colorado and two in its home state of Texas.
What’s that mascot?
It's a beaver, which was the nickname of owner Arch Aplin growing up.
The beaver mascot is everywhere, from T-shirts to toothbrushes to coolers. Some stores also have a statue out front.
What's it like going to one for the first time?
Let's go to the videotape.
Here's one from the opening in Florence, Alabama:
And University of Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats talking about his visit earlier this year:
Nate Oats Details First-Ever Experience at Buc-ee's
