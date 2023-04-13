Busch Gardens’ newest roller coaster — the highly anticipated DarKoaster — is ready for launch.

The amusement park announced on social media and in an email sent out to park members that the ride, an indoor roller coaster, will open in May, although an exact date has not been shared.

According to Busch Gardens Williamsburg’s Facebook post, “April showers bring ... the opening of one of the most anticipated roller coasters of 2023. You heard that right, DarKoaster officially opens this May!”

DarKoaster — Busch Gardens’ ninth roller coaster — will feature four accelerating launches and a total of 2,454 feet of track. Riders will sit astride cars that look like snowmobiles.

The original ride, which was housed inside the Bavarian-style castle in park’s Germany area, featured 3D animations and special effects. Park officials have said DarKoaster will also have special effects.

According to an email sent out to park guests: “King Ludwig’s abandoned fortress resurfaces with North America’s First All-Indoor Straddle Coaster. Only the bravest souls will embark on snowmobiles in this dark expedition to discover the mysterious phenomenon. A supernatural force is imminent as explorers discover that they are evading more than just a raging storm.”

DarKoaster was named one of USA Today’s most anticipated roller coasters of 2023, the park said.

Because the ride is indoors, it will be open year-round, including during the park’s Christmas Town celebration in the winter season.

This winter, Busch Garden members were given a preview of the coaster's displays and could sign a set piece that will be included in the ride.

The 422-acre theme park opened in 1975.