Busch Gardens plans to begin cashless operations next week.
“We want you to enjoy the thrills and beauty of our park in the simplest, most efficient, and flexible way possible,” the amusement park announced on its website.
After the change goes into effect May 11, park visitors will need to use a credit card, debit card or smart device instead of cash. For those who do not have a payment card, there will be kiosks throughout the park to transfer cash free of charge to a Visa prepaid debit card.
“It’s faster, more secure, and convenient, so you can spend less time in line and more time having fun,” Busch Gardens said.
The change takes effect the same day DarKoaster, the park’s new indoor roller coaster, opens to Busch Gardens members. The coaster opens to the public on May 19.
Those searching for a card-to-cash kiosk can find them with the park map or the Busch Gardens Williamsburg mobile app. Each Visa prepaid debit card can take up to $500 at a time, the park said, and there is no minimum amount required. More information is available on the park’s website at buschgardens.com/williamsburg.
These are photos for weekender on closing of LeMans Raceway ride at Busch Gardens. Gary Graves of Hampton is the passenger as his daughter, JaquelynCQ, drives a 7 mph-racing car at Le Mans Raceway at Busch Gardens near Williamsburg.
Halloween fun can 'pop up' in the most unlikely places as these Busch Gardens Williamsburg guests discovered while making their way through the haunted catacombs of the Dark Tower. Guests can experience this and many other Howl-O-Scream Halloween activities at Busch Gardens through October 31. Dana Mihaly Public Relations Assistant Manager Busch Gardens Williamsburg and Water Country USA (757) 253-3364
A boat load of fire fighters come down the flume as Busch Gardens, Williamsburg opens its newest attraction 'Escape from Pompeii' a fire and water ride located in the Italy section of the park. Comedienne Paula Poundstone was on hand to kick off the event.
Roller coaster enthusiasts, Steve and Christine Thompson, 'have their cake and eat it, too' on the Loch Ness Monster today, September 30, 1995 to celebrate Busch Gardens Williamsburg's 20th anniversary season. More than 75 members of the Mid-Atlantic Coaster Club (MACC) visited the European-themed park to experience world-class roller coasters and join in the festivities.
Despite layoffs at Disney parks, Virginia parks say they are pleased with the crowds they are seeing and have no plans for layoffs. Here, park-goers enjoy a day in the sun at Busch Gardens in Williamsburg, Va., on Thursday, April 9, 2009.
Despite layoffs at Disney parks, Virginia parks say they are pleased with the crowds they are seeing and have no plans for layoffs. Here, park-goers enjoy a day in the sun at Busch Gardens in Williamsburg, Va., on Thursday, April 9, 2009.
A visitor is visited by a bird inside the (bird sanctuary) at Busch Gardens FOR WEEKEND section. 6/20/02.
The clydesdales at Busch Gardens FOR WEEKEND section. 6/20/02.
Riding der Wirbelwind at Busch Gardens. FOR WEEKEND section. 6/20/02.
A fireworks extravaganza graces the night sky over the Royal Palace Theatre at Busch Gardens Williamsburg.
Dancers perform a traditional festive Bavarian dance in the Festhaus at Busch Gardens. FOR WEEKEND section. 6/20/02.
Verbolten is a new ride in Oktoberfest area of Busch Gardens in Williamsburg VA. Photo taken Wed. May 16, 2012.
