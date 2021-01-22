Business incubator Startup Virginia forms new partnership with venture capital group

VentureSouth's successful investments have included Proterra, a builder of electric buses with operations in South Carolina, which recently announced it is planning to go public at a value of $1.6 billion.

VentureSouth typically invests in about 8 to 10 new companies a year, Banks said. "We have looked at a few thousand companies in the last few years," he said.

With its partnership with VentureSouth, Startup Virginia is discontinuing its CVA Angels, a network of angel investors created in 2016 to provide financial backing for early stage business ventures in central Virginia.

"We have had good success with that program," Richard Wintsch, executive director of Startup Virginia, said about CVA Angels. "It has raised over $5 million."

"We thought there was a need to look at the program and see what we could do to improve it and look at partnerships," Wintsch said. A committee of 11 local investors and entrepreneurs started meeting last summer and ultimately decided on a partnership with VentureSouth.

"We were really impressed at what they [VentureSouth] had built over the years, the success they have had for investors, and also with the education they provide for both founders and investors," Wintsch said.