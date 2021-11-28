Businesses still pondering mix of return-to-work versus hybrid or remote work models.

Erica Sims, president of the HDAdvisors, said she had to let go of some of her long-held beliefs about where and how work productivity happens. The assumption that it must happen in an office setting is not entirely right, she concluded.

"I was really surprised that during COVID, productivity did not decline, even though people were experiencing so much stress," Sims said.

"I think it is because they were able to dictate their own schedules," she said. "It has been going really well because people are able to express their preferences more, and they are able to mold their job more to what they need."

Sims said the company has maintained its office space, though only about half of its employees might work there on any given day. The staff members still travel around the state to do in-person meeting with the firm's various clients.

Steve Leibovic, a partner in Pondock Management, said he leans more towards a return to the office except in certain circumstances.

"My personal feeling is that those personal interactions and camaraderie are important," he said. "The camraderie that people get when they work together impacts their commitment to the company and service is much better when they meet and work with each other."